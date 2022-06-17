The Bahamas Removes COVID-19 Testing Requirement for Fully Vaccinated Travellers

[NASSAU, Bahamas] – In addition to eliminating the mandatory Bahamas Travel Health Visa, the Government of The Bahamas announced that fully vaccinated travellers will no longer be required to submit to pre-travel COVID-19 testing to enter the country.

All unvaccinated travellers ages 2 and older will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test. The test can either a negative RT-PCR test or a Rapid Antigen test. In addition, it must be taken no more than three days (72 hours) prior to travel. Lastly, the traveler must present the negative test results at check-in before travel to The Bahamas.

Changes go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, 19 June 2022.

“The Bahamas is adapting to the continued evolution of this pandemic. We want to streamline the entry process for travellers as much as possible, all while ensuring we are protecting public health,” said the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “We hope the changes to the pre-travel testing requirements combined with the elimination of the Travel Health Visa will reduce friction for travellers and further the recovery of our tourism sector.”

