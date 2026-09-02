The Bahamas Expands Airlift, Debuts New Experiences and Unveils Fall Travel Deals

NASSAU, Bahamas — The Bahamas is heading into fall with new nonstop air service, expanded Out Islands connections, major resort openings, high-profile events and seasonal travel deals aimed at drawing visitors during the destination’s value-rich shoulder season.

Whether arriving for a sun-soaked post-Labour Day escape, a secluded Out Island retreat, or a Nassau resort stay, this endless-summer window in The Bahamas offers a rare combination of value, availability and authentic island experiences.

New and Enhanced Air Connectivity

Breeze Airways – Tampa to Nassau:

Breeze Airways’ new twice-weekly nonstop service between Tampa International Airport (TPA) and Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) marks the first direct jet service between the two cities in more than 20 years.

Operating Thursdays and Sundays, the route opens a convenient and affordable new gateway for travellers from Florida Gulf Coast, with introductory one-way fares starting at $99 when booking before Feb. 3, 2027.

LPIA remains one of only 15 destinations worldwide offering U.S. Customs and Immigration preclearance, allowing passengers to clear upon departure and arrive as domestic passengers.

Tradewind Aviation – Expanded Out Islands Connectivity:

Luxury regional carrier Tradewind Aviation has announced a new daily nonstop service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS), launching Dec. 10 as part of a 30% expansion of the carrier’s overall Bahamas flight schedule beginning mid-December.

The 48-minute Nassau route joins Tradewind’s existing daily Fort Lauderdale service to Marsh Harbour and North Eleuthera, further cementing South Florida as the gateway of choice for Out Islands-bound travellers.

Upcoming Events

Now in its fifth year, the Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival returns to Baha Mar this October for what the resort is calling its most spectacular edition to date.

The five-day celebration brings together world-class chefs, hands-on cooking demonstrations, intimate master classes, and the fourth annual FUZE Art Expo, a Caribbean showcase featuring artists from across the region.

The festival kicks off with A Taste of Baha Mar, an all-inclusive welcome party with live chef stations and inventive cocktails, headlined this year by OneRepublic.

Now open for registration, Abaco Beach Resort and Boat Harbour Marina’s second annual pickleball tournament returns this November with a competitive program for players of all levels.

The three-day event features a kickoff cocktail reception, expert clinics, competitive bracket play, and wine-pairing dinners set against the backdrop of one of The Abacos’ most celebrated marina resorts.

Pomp, Snow & CIRQUEumstance at Atlantis (Nov. 29 2026 –Jan. 8 2027, Atlantis Theatre, Paradise Island):

Atlantis Paradise Island will debut a new holiday Cirque theatre production this Christmas season. Based on the acclaimed book and TV special, Pomp, Snow & CIRQUEumstance brings world-class circus arts to Nassau with breathtaking costumes, spellbinding illusions, and jaw-dropping performances from internationally acclaimed acts – all designed for audiences of every age.

Andrea Bocelli Live in Concert at Atlantis (Dec. 31 2026, Paradise Island):

Atlantis Paradise Island has announced a landmark New Year’s Eve performance by world-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli. Taking place on the Royal Deck on Dec. 31 at 9:30 P.M., the open-air concert offers an unforgettable way to ring in 2027 beneath the Nassau stars.

Tickets are on sale now, with concert-and-stay packages also available.

Inaugural Run Bahamas Race Weekend (Jan. 31 2027, Nassau):

Details for the inaugural Run Bahamas Race Weekend were recently announced, and registration is now open for what promises to be a landmark event in the archipelago’s sports tourism calendar.

Runners from around the world will gather in Nassau to begin racing at 6:00 A.M. from the iconic Goodman’s Bay.

The festival-style weekend features a diverse lineup of distances to suit every level: a full marathon, a four-person marathon relay, a half marathon, a 10K, and the Colors of Courage 5K, a cancer awareness run with heart, plus virtual half and Full Marathon options for participants worldwide.

The course winds through some of Nassau’s most celebrated landmarks, passing Rawson and Pompey Squares, Saunders Beach, Arawak Cay, and the waterfront stretch of West Bay Street. Registration and details: runbahamas.net.

New Developments

Vibe BBQ, a new dining concept from acclaimed chef Marcus Samuelsson, recently opened at Baha Mar. Chef Marcus is bringing his signature take on barbecue to Cable Beach.

Inspired by the universal backyard gathering, the menu spotlights slow-smoked meats and comforting sides infused with the global influences that define Samuelsson’s cooking, from smoked brisket sandwiches and dry-rubbed ribs to coconut rice and peas and M’s cornbread.

Open daily from 11 A.M. to 9 P.M. on the East Beach Walkway, adjacent to Grand Hyatt’s Fortune Pool. Reservations are recommended.

The Studio at Baha Mar Now Open (Nassau):

The Studio, a first-of-its kind podcast studio and café located steps from the turquoise waters of Cable Beach, is now open at Baha Mar. Engineered for professional-grade sound and outfitted with a fully customisable Aputure cinematic lighting system, the space is designed to host intimate conversations, live roundtables, and globally streamed recordings alike. For guests not recording,

The Studio’s cafe and bar serve expertly crafted coffee and espresso, elevated breakfast and lunch, and curated cocktails from its indoor lounge and al fresco terraces daily from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

The Ocean Club has introduced a sweeping expansion of its fitness and wellness offerings, anchored by the arrival of two new illuminated padel courts alongside three newly resurfaced Har-Tru tennis courts, a sport court with a basketball hoop, and an adjacent turf field.

Complementing the courts, the resort has launched a series of immersive Nora Tobin Wellness Weekends led by the certified integrated health coach and Fortune 100 wellness strategist; these are complimentary to overnight guests.

Two remaining retreats this year include the Nature Reset (Oct. 16-19) and Holiday Healthy weekends (Dec. 4-7), featuring beachside yoga, breathwork, guided meditation, and performance-driven fitness sessions set within the resort’s iconic Versailles Gardens and along its pristine shoreline.

Promotions and Offers

For a complete list of deals and packages in The Bahamas, visit: https://www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar – Escape to Paradise: Save Up to 25% + Resort Credit:

Book by Sept. 29, 2026, and save up to 25% on stays at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, plus a food and beverage credit. Whether spending the day at the Baha Bay Waterpark (complimentary for resort guests), trying your luck at the Caribbean’s largest casino, or unwinding at one of six pools, the resort delivers a full-scale Nassau experience at a reduced rate. Children 5 and under eat free.

SLS Baha Mar – Fourth Night Free + $250 Food & Beverage Credit:

Book by Oct. 31, 2026, for stays between May 1 and Oct. 31, 2026, and receive a complimentary fourth night plus a $250 food and beverage credit across SLS Baha Mar’s acclaimed dining and nightlife venues.

Rosewood Baha Mar – Complimentary Fourth Night + Daily $100 Resort Credit:

Stay longer in Bahamian paradise with a complimentary fourth night and a daily $100 resort credit on select stays.

Awards

The Bahamas Named Top 10 Best Weekend Getaway by U.S. News & World Report:

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism recently announced the destination has been recognised as a top 10 Best Weekend Getaway in and around the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report, placing 10th in the publication’s annual Best Vacations rankings.

U.S. News evaluates destinations through a methodology combining consumer votes and expert travel analysis, identifying locations that excel in accessibility, diversity of activities, and top-tier lodging options suited for two-to three-day escapes.

Acklins and Crooked Island

Tucked into the southern reaches of the archipelago, Acklins and Crooked Island curve together around a 1,000-square-mile lagoon, known as, The Bight, one of the most productive bonefishing flats in the world. The waters here are famously shallow, often knee deep even five miles offshore, creating a pristine tidal habitat that draws serious anglers from across the globe.

Certified local guides navigate these flats with skills passed down for generations. They read tides and bonefish shadows with expertise no GPS can match.

Long Cay

Beyond the flats, these islands carry an outsized historical footprint. Together with the tiny islet of Long Cay (originally named Fortune Island by Christopher Columbus), this atoll holds some of the most compelling archaeology in the Bahamian archipelago.

Pompey Bay Beach on Acklins is home to one of the largest Lucayan settlements found in The Bahamas. National Geographic Society archaeologists have uncovered ten ancient Lucayan sites on Samana Cay alone.

On Crooked Island, the legacy runs into the fabric of the nation itself: it is home to both the first post office and the first high school ever established in The Bahamas.

Guided ecotours

For ecotravellers and birdwatchers, the islands are equally rich. Together, Acklins, Crooked Island and Long Cay support more than 168 species of resident and migratory birds, including the Bahamas Woodstar hummingbird, whistling ducks, ospreys, and vivid flocks of flamingos.

Guided ecotours offered by Bay Boy Tours explore limestone bat caves at Atwood Harbour, Lucayan cave systems at Jumbey Hole, and the mangrove waterways of Turtle Sound, where the blue-green shallows of French Wells Channel shelter turtles and coastal birds in near-complete stillness.

The beaches here are some of the most unspoiled in the Caribbean. North Side Beach on Long Cay and Seaview Bay on Crooked Island stretch for miles with no footprints. Offshore dive sites in the Crooked Island Passage offer dramatic wall drop-offs and untouched reefs. They reward the effort it takes to reach them.

Both Acklins Island Airport (AXP) and Colonel Hill Airport (CRI) on Crooked Island connect to Nassau. They offer scheduled domestic flights. Ferry links complete the triangle between the three islands.