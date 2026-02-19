NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation (BMOTIA) is proud to announce its Platinum Partnership of the 25th annual Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF). The festival will take place Feb. 19-22, 2026, in Miami Beach, Florida.

The Bahamas will bring the islands to life through a series of high-profile, immersive experiences across food, culture, and travel as the presenting sponsor of FoodieCon. There will be a dedicated Bahamian-themed booth in the Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village.

Day Trip to Bimini

In addition, SOBEWFF’s first-ever international event—an exclusive seaplane day trip to Bimini for top culinary influencers—will be part of this partnership. Notably, this partnership marks a historic milestone for the festival’s silver anniversary.

As a leader in culture-rich, culinary-driven travel, The Bahamas offers attendees a taste of the destination’s unique heritage and 700 islands and cays, located just 50 miles off of Florida’s coast.

FoodieCon Presented by The Bahamas

FoodieCon returns for its fourth year on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Andaz Miami Beach. It will bring together food lovers, digital creators, and cultural tastemakers for an alluring blend of food, storytelling, innovation, and community.

The event will feature some of the nation’s top culinary influencers and includes engaging main stage conversations and interactive showcases focused on content creation, branding, culinary storytelling, and the future of food media, alongside creator-led challenges and live demonstrations.

As presenting sponsor, The Islands of The Bahamas will host an interactive booth at FoodieCon to showcase Bahamian hospitality, featuring Bahamian-inspired cocktails that reflect the vibrant culture and flavors of the destination.

“Food is one of the most powerful ways to connect people to our destination, and FoodieCon provides the perfect platform to introduce audiences to the flavors and culture of The Islands of The Bahamas,” said The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “Through this partnership, we’re inviting travelers to taste beyond the beach and discover the stories, people, and experiences that make our islands truly distinctive.”

FoodieCon tickets are priced at $100 and available at sobewff.org/foodiecon. Follow @foodiecon on Instagram and TikTok (@foodieconfest) for updates.

A Taste of The Bahamas: Exclusive Influencer Seaplane Day Trip to Bimini

In a groundbreaking move for SOBEWFF’s 25th anniversary, BMOTIA will lead the festival’s first-ever international destination experience. This signals a new chapter in how major culinary events and destination partners are extending beyond their physical footprint. Additionally, it shows how they are moving into global experiential travel storytelling.

Through a 25-minute seaplane journey to Bimini on Feb. 19, a select group of lifestyle influencers will travel. The trip is in partnership with Tropic Ocean Airways and Resorts World Bimini. They will join an exclusive day trip designed to capture and share immersive content from The Bahamas. This will bring the destination directly to audiences worldwide.

The bespoke experience will immerse select influencers in Bimini’s refined charm through thoughtfully curated cultural, culinary, and lifestyle moments. All activities are designed to showcase the unspoiled beauty, elevated offerings, and the authentic spirit that defines The Bahamas.

This influencer day trip provides a sneak peak of the new same-day flight experience Tropic Airways is launching—starting Feb. 21, the airline will be providing day trips every Saturday from Fort Lauderdale to Bimini in just 25 minutes. Meanwhile, the initiative is also perfectly timed with the recent launch of the new nonstop Miami–Bimini route from American Airlines. This will further enhance the island’s accessibility for discerning travelers.

Bahamian Activation at Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village

At the Goya Foods Grand Tasting Village on Miami Beach (10th–13th Streets), BMOTIA will bring The Bahamas to life with a captivating booth experience. It will feature vibrant island flavors, traditional delicacies, and signature Bahamian drinks.

The Bahamian-themed experience will feature Nassau Island’s Baha Mar and highlight the destination’s colorful cuisine and culture. Renowned Bahamian chef Garrette Bowe, the executive chef at Marcus at Baha Mar, will prepare samplings of Bahamian staples like Conch fritters and BBQ. These will be complemented by signature cocktails from a world-class Bahamian mixologist, Marv Cunningham.

In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to experience unforgettable Junkanoo performances and participate in a trip giveaway. One lucky festivalgoer will win a trip to visit The Bahamas to enjoy the destination firsthand.