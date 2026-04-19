The Art of Acceptance: Protoje’s Upcoming Tour

MIAMI BEACH – Protoje begins off his highly anticipated 2026 U.S. tour, setting the stage for the release of his seventh studio album. The album is called The Art of Acceptance (out Friday, April 17, 2026 via In.Digg.Nation Collective/Ineffable Records).

The 25+ city North American run, spanning coast to coast, arrives on the heels of a powerful wave of momentum. This comes fresh from his 19-city European tour, which closed in London on April 12.

Throughout April and May, Protoje will appear at premier festivals including Reggae Rise Up AZ, Reggae in the Desert, Austin Reggae Festival, and New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. During this period, he will continue a series of headlining performances across the globe.

After his two-day Lost In Time festival in his native Jamaica, Protoje returned to Kingston on April 14. The festival drew over 16,000 attendees and spotlighted the island’s leading performers. He hosted a special album listening experience at the iconic Carib 5 cinema. This was an immersive showcase shaped by his passion for film and cinematic storytelling.

The Art of Acceptance finds Protoje stepping deeper into his role as a global ambassador for reggae while doubling down on authenticity.

The project is elevated by a predominantly Jamaican roster of collaborators. These include Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, Stephen Marley, Shenseea, Jesse Royal, Masicka, and Virgin Islands standout Pressure Busspipe. This underscores a commitment to cultural integrity.

Shaped during a deeply introspective chapter, the album draws inspiration from time spent in Ethiopia—the spiritual home of Rastafari—where Protoje found renewed clarity and alignment. That experience informs both the sonic landscape and thematic depth of the project. As a result, the album is grounded in reflection, growth, and a profound sense of cultural connection.

35 million streams

Protoje has surpassed 35 million streams for the album’s previously released singles ahead of the release. The run includes “At We Feet“ ft. Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, “Ting Loud” ft. Masicka, “Goddess” ft. Shenseea, “BIG 45,” and “Feel It,” each contributing to consistent traction across streaming platforms, radio, and live support.

Sonically anchored by longtime collaborator and producer Winta James, The Art of Acceptance blends live instrumentation with contemporary production. Contributions from the island’s musicians including Danny Bassie (bass), Squidly Cole and Kongz (drums), Dean Fraser (horns), and Monty Savory (guitar) create a rich, analog warmth reminiscent of classic soulful reggae.

This foundation is layered with digital textures, drum programming, and synth work from Winta James, Ziah.Push, and Protoje—often nodding to the sonic DNA of 90s dancehall and even hip-hop. The album also pays homage to Jamaica’s rich musical lineage, whether channeling the iconic Steelie & Clevie digital era on “Ting Loud,” interpolating Black Uhuru’s “Party In Session” on “1000 Lashes,” or nodding to Super Cat and Heavy D’s “Dem No Worry We” on “At We Feet.”

The Art Of Acceptance follows Protoje’s second Grammy-nominated album Third Time’s The Charm, released in 2022.

U.S. TOUR DATES