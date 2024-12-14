The Anticipated International Soca Competition for Carnival

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – Recent confirmation by the Tourism, Culture and Arts Ministry in Trinidad and Tobago that an international Soca competition is on the way for next year’s carnival, has been met with optimism by Soca artiste, Terry Seales. He says it’s long overdue, and necessary for the development of creatives in Trinidad and Tobago.

News of the new competition came even as the artiste prepared to unleash a brand-new single on the ‘Jam and Move’ riddim- a project produced and worked on collaboratively with fellow artistes, Chenko and Yohan Popwell, who’s best known as Dna 868 Muzik. “‘My single, Jam and Move’ brings all the elements of carnival together in one road- ready single,” says Seales. He is eager to make his presence felt again.

Songs For Carnival

In 2023, ahead of Carnival 2024, Terry says he did his due diligence as a longstanding part of the T&T Carnival ecosystem.

“I released three songs for Carnival this year and despite that, people would meet me and express hope of hearing music from me in the season.” His expression highlights the common sentiment of many artistes in Trinidad and Tobago, particularly at Carnival time. Together with Chenko and Dna 868 Muzik this time around, he is optimistic that the music will ultimately speak for itself. “Chenko’s single is called, ‘Greater Dan Dem,’ and Dna 868 Muzik brings a tune called, ‘Mash Up.’ With my single, ‘Jam and Move,’ the idea is to create the nostalgic energy of what many carnival revelers know in their hearts, is true, about this season,” said Terry, adding, “the music must bring the vibes.”

The team has worked together before and for Terry, the brotherhood and musical cohesion, is particularly refreshing. “We worked together last season and the music we delivered was excellent I believe. The aim is to maintain that level of consistency. This time around, we’re promoting using all the tools that are available to us, because ultimately, we just need the music to reach the people.”

Seales is hopeful about a new International Soca competition. He wants fairness in the selection process and during the event. “I think the competition should be fair and the people should be the final judge,” he suggested.

Groovy Soca

For artists like Terry Seales, who have performed at carnivals for many years, growth opportunities are exciting. He has seen changes in the music over time. Above all, he accepts the overall direction of the music. From a financial point of view, Groovy Soca makes sense.

“The grooves are hitting better because on the international market, it’s more laid back, slower, more lyrics, better hooks. Internationally, they cannot understand the speed of the Power Soca. Mical Teja won Road March with a Groovy Soca song. The energy of that slower groove is much stronger now than the Power Soca and the Power Soca is more seasonal,” said Seales, noting that Kees Dieffenthaller’s ‘Cocoa Tea’ is presently leading the way into Carnival 2025.

Prepared to make the most of the 2025 season, Terry is set to release a second single in the weeks ahead. That groovy contribution, along with the Power Soca energy he delivers with, ‘Jam and Move,’ will tie up his offerings. “I’d really like the public to be given the chance to hear the music and decide whether they like the songs or not,” said the entertainer. For Terry Seales, this is not a re-entry or a return. He is on a journey driven by passion. With strong belief, he is determined to make an impact in 2025.