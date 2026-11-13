The 1984 Ocho Rios Conference: Forgotten Lessons Learned for Jamaica on Disaster Mitigation

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica – In November 1984, Jamaica hosted a landmark international conference that helped reshape thinking about disaster prevention and mitigation. Forty-two years later, as the country rebuilds following Hurricane Melissa, a critical question arises: How many of its lessons have been implemented, and how many remain overlooked?

Franklin McDonald, former Chief Executive Officer of the National Environment and Planning Agency of Jamaica (NEPA), believes Jamaica’s challenge is not primarily disaster preparedness.

“I think the problem is the approach to disaster prevention, adaptation, and mitigation,” he explained during an interview for this article.

His assessment raises fundamental questions about Jamaica’s reconstruction priorities, institutional arrangements and commitment to reducing future disaster losses.

McDonald, Dr. Frederick Krimgold and Ian Davis, three principal organizers of the 1984 Ocho Rios Conference, offer perspectives on its significance and continuing relevance.

A Landmark Conference Ahead of Its Time

The International Conference on Disaster Mitigation Program Implementation, held November 12–16, 1984, attracted approximately 200 practitioners and specialists from Jamaica, the Caribbean and other regions.

Its chief organizers were McDonald of Jamaica’s Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM); Krimgold of Virginia Polytechnic Institute; Davis of Oxford Polytechnic; and Fred Cuny of Intertect Relief and Reconstruction Corporation (Intertect).

The conference was funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through its Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance, with Gudrun Huden playing a pivotal role in securing support.

Krimgold recalls the conference as a watershed event, bringing together specialists from China, India, Africa, Latin America, Europe and elsewhere.

Its central concern was implementation: How could governments translate scientific knowledge, mitigation policies and practical experience into measures that reduced vulnerability?

The conference marked a transition from emergency relief towards prevention through development planning, safer construction, community participation and regulatory enforcement.

Implementation: The Unfinished Agenda

McDonald questions whether Jamaica has adequately integrated disaster mitigation into development planning and reconstruction.

He highlights the need to assess schools, hospitals, offices and other high-occupancy buildings constructed before the 2018 National Building Code.

He also cites engineering observations following Hurricane Melissa suggesting that code-compliant buildings generally avoided catastrophic failure, questioning why these findings were not promptly communicated to guide reconstruction.

Krimgold explains that by 1984, scientists and engineers understood many principles of disaster mitigation. The weakness lay in the political and financial willingness to implement them.

Mitigation required more than emergency response agencies. Planning authorities, engineers, scientists, regulators and economic policymakers needed to become central participants.

Krimgold identifies inconsistent enforcement of building and land-use regulations as a continuing weakness.

“The adequacy of the regulatory system is not just the rules, it’s actually following the rules,” he emphasizes.

Although Jamaica has strengthened construction standards, existing buildings and infrastructure require systematic assessment, particularly where structures predate modern codes or occupy hazardous locations.

Krimgold also advocates stronger professional training, inspection systems and accountability for architects, engineers, planners and builders.

Both experts emphasize that safer construction depends on effective implementation, professional competence and accountability—not simply improved regulations.

Communities: The Missing Foundation?

McDonald believes Jamaica has become excessively centralized, despite communities frequently providing the first effective response when roads, communications and essential services collapse.

“Once again, we are seeing that the population is more resilient than the agencies the government has created,” he observes.

He recalls community-based initiatives promoting hurricane straps, safer roofing techniques and household protection. Following Hurricane Gilbert in 1988, illustrated guidance helped residents rebuild roofs more safely.

Such practical public education remains relevant following Melissa.

Ian Davis reinforces this perspective, identifying two essential dimensions of resilience: the ability to bounce back rapidly through effective, well-tested preparedness measures beginning locally, and the capacity to adapt and change to achieve effective recovery.

Their perspectives demonstrate that communities must be active participants in disaster mitigation, supported by parish authorities, technical institutions and central government.

Climate Change and Multiple Hazards

McDonald advocates an “all-risks, all-hazards approach,” warning that measures addressing one hazard can inadvertently increase vulnerability to another.

Relocating settlements away from flooding, for example, may expose residents to landslides or seismic hazards.

Jamaica’s earthquake history and the Bull Bay Fault reinforce his concern that climate resilience cannot substitute for comprehensive hazard assessment.

Krimgold similarly cautions that growing attention to climate change must not diminish preparedness for earthquakes and tsunamis.

He argues that disaster risk reduction must address not only climate change’s consequences but also its causes, including fossil fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

He believes Jamaica can demonstrate leadership through renewable energy policies and stronger integration of climate considerations into development planning.

Davis emphasizes that the 1984 conference concentrated on implementing mitigation measures, a continuing challenge intensified by climate change and variability.

He warns that governments often prioritize short-term pressures over long-term demands, although effective risk management requires both.

Major disasters, including Hurricane Melissa, create opportunities for decisive action when public demand for improved protection is strongest.

Lessons Reinforced in 1986

The 1986 International Seminar on Regional Development Planning for Disaster Prevention reinforced concerns raised at Ocho Rios, particularly regarding metropolitan development and institutional preparedness.

Its discussions distinguished prevention, mitigation, response and recovery while emphasizing the organizational and social dimensions of disasters.

L. Quarantelli’s analysis highlighted the importance of understanding how organizations and communities function during emergencies.

Together, the two events demonstrated that technical knowledge and written plans cannot compensate for weak coordination, inadequate training or ineffective implementation.

The existence of disaster management arrangements should not be confused with demonstrated resilience.

NaRRA: Reconstruction or Transformation?

Jamaica’s National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority (NaRRA), established following Hurricane Melissa, offers an opportunity to apply the longstanding lessons of Ocho Rios.

McDonald advocates stronger community participation, comprehensive hazard assessments, resilient essential services and greater application of international standards.

He highlights vulnerabilities associated with centralized electricity and communications infrastructure, suggesting distributed solar power, backup connectivity and scenario-based planning.

He also calls for independent post-disaster assessments and simulation exercises, questioning why findings from the assessment following Hurricane Beryl have not been publicly released.

Krimgold emphasizes assessing older buildings, strengthening enforcement and integrating disaster mitigation into professional education and development planning.

He advocates appropriate financial support for risk reduction in critical facilities, including hospitals, schools and power stations.

Davis’s emphasis on locally grounded preparedness and adaptive recovery raises an essential question: Will reconstruction strengthen communities’ capacity to withstand, recover from and adapt to future disasters?

NaRRA’s community consultations, including those in Parottee, St. Elizabeth, and Jamaica’s examination of Peru’s reconstruction experience offer opportunities for institutional learning.

However, consultation must translate into meaningful community influence, while reconstruction must demonstrate measurable reductions in vulnerability.

The Jamaica Reconstruction and Resilience Oversight Committee (JAMRROC) also presents an opportunity to strengthen accountability.

Ultimately, the Authority’s success should be judged by whether rebuilt infrastructure is safer, existing vulnerabilities are reduced and local institutions become stronger.

The Unfinished Business of Ocho Rios

Forty-two years after the landmark conference, Jamaica possesses greater scientific knowledge, technical expertise and institutional experience.

Yet the reflections of McDonald, Krimgold and Davis reveal persistent challenges involving implementation, regulatory enforcement, community participation, institutional learning and comprehensive hazard assessment.

Krimgold recalls that the central problem in 1984 was the willingness to act on existing knowledge.

“We now know even more, and we now need even more to follow through on what we know,” he observes.

Davis’s warning about short-term pressures is equally relevant. The period following a major disaster presents an opportunity to implement reforms before public attention shifts elsewhere.

The forgotten lessons of Ocho Rios are therefore not primarily about what Jamaica does not know, but what it has yet to implement.

As McDonald cautioned, the ultimate measure of progress should not be how quickly Jamaica reconstructs what was destroyed, but how effectively it prevents future hazards from becoming national catastrophes.