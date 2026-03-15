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TEDxMiramar Returns: ‘Elevate’ Your Mind

Join Local Visionaries, Inspiring Talks, and Unforgettable Experiences at the Miramar Cultural Center March 20th

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TEDxMiramar next level of success speakers

TEDxMiramar next level of success speakersMIRAMAR – TEDxMiramar is back and ready to inspire! Mark your calendars for March 20, 2025, as the Miramar Cultural Center transforms into a hub of innovation, creativity, and connection. This year’s theme, “Elevate,” sets the stage for an unforgettable day where ideas take flight and the community comes together to soar to new heights.

Meet the Speaker Lineup: Ideas Worth Spreading

Prepare to be captivated by a dynamic roster of speakers who embody the spirit of “Elevate.” Local leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers will share their unique stories and insights. Among the lineup:

  • Julie Jacques | “Is Success Making You Sick?”
  • Benny Salas | “When Masculinity Becomes a Pressure Point”
  • Dr. Diane Moore-Eubanks Esq. | “When Excellence Fails You”
  • Dr. Ralph Hughes | “Fix Your Face: The Danger of Personality Perception”
  • Tayten Reed | “Youth Leadership: Built Not Born”
  • Dr. Anthony Richiez | “Dynamic Teaching Methods”
  • Treavor Metzler & Zurich Ronert | “From Rowing to Role Model”
  • Byron Faudie | “Certified Doesn’t Mean Qualified”
  • Xavier Murphy | “Family Secrets Don’t Stay in the Past”
  • Dr. Andrea McKie | “The Story We Add To Our Pain”
  • Lona Fink | “When Understanding Changes Everything”

Entertainment That Lifts the Spirit

Beyond powerful talks, TEDxMiramar will showcase live performances from talented local artists.

  • Antoinette Apolon | Vocalist
  • August Komkov | 11-Year-Old World Ballroom Dance Champion

VIP Experience: Connect and Celebrate

For those seeking an enhanced event experience, VIP ticket holders will enjoy exclusive access to a gourmet intermission, priority seating, and a private networking session with speakers and performers. It’s a perfect opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and local leaders in an intimate setting.

“Elevate is an opportunity for our speakers and audience to view our experiences from a different perspective. Offering a reframe will take us all to the next level of success.” – CeCe Espeut, Executive Director, TEDxMiramar

Ticket Information

General admission tickets start at just $35, while VIP packages are available for $75. Tickets can be purchased online at TEDxMiramar or in person at the Miramar Cultural Center box office. Don’t wait—seating is limited and this event is expected to sell out quickly!

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 6 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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