Team Jamaica Bickle Founder To Be Honored With Visionary Award

NEW YORK – Jamaican-born immigrant advocate, Irwine Clare, Sr. OD, the esteemed founder of Team Jamaica Bickle, is set to be honored with the prestigious Visionary Award at NBA star Jalen Brunson’s 3rd Annual Charity Golf Classic on Monday, August 18, 2025, at the Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York.

Presented by the Second Round Foundation, the Visionary Award recognizes individuals whose lifelong work has transformed communities and inspired generations. Founded by Brunson, who is of Jamaican heritage, the foundation is committed to empowering youth through education, sports, and mentorship. Its annual Charity Golf Classic and gala support scholarships, community development, and philanthropic honors.

Mr. Clare is being recognized for his extraordinary and unwavering dedication to the development of Caribbean student-athletes, particularly in the sport of Track & Field.

“The Second Round Foundation is proud to bestow this great honor to Mr. Clare, a true visionary for his leadership, sacrifice and dedication to young athletes in Jamaica and the Caribbean at large,” said Nija Ali Williams, CEO, Second Round Foundation. “Mr. Clare’s legacy represents the very essence of SRF’s mission to provide equity and access for young people who are striving to become the best version of themselves. For more than thirty years, Mr. Clare’s unwavering commitment to student-athletes through his work at Team Jamaica Bickle has garnered tremendous success and the harvest will continue for decades to come.”

Mr. Clare, who also serves as the co-founder and managing director of the Caribbean Immigrant Services, Inc. (CIS), has spent decades mobilizing and empowering the Caribbean Diaspora. Under his leadership since 1995, CIS has helped thousands of Caribbean nationals obtain U.S. citizenship and voting rights. He also previously served on the advisory board of the Jamaican Diaspora USA (Northeast) and was conferred with the Order of Distinction by the Government of Jamaica in 2012 for his “invaluable contribution to Jamaicans in the Diaspora.”

Through Team Jamaica Bickle, Clare has supported thousands of athletes from across the Caribbean, providing essential resources including accommodation, meals, and medical support – especially during the annual Penn Relays in Pennsylvania. Since its founding nearly 31 years ago, the organization has raised over US$5 million in support of athletes and sports programs in Jamaica.

Nonprofit Work

Beyond his nonprofit work, Mr. Clare is a well-known advocate and media voice, hosting Caribbean Lifestyle TV, co-hosting The Fact of the Matter radio show on 93.5 FM, and serving as a Director on the Caribbean World News Network. His leadership has extended across numerous civic and advocacy groups, including the Jamaica Progressive League, the Union of Jamaican Alumni Associations, and the NAACP.

The Visionary Award will be presented during a special gala celebration that brings together community leaders, sports legends, and supporters from around the globe to honor changemakers like Clare.