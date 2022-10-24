Teachers Being Recruited to Tutor Students On-Line

The online teaching community has seen massive shifts in recent years with target audiences changing as China cracked down on online English teaching. But the industry is on the recovery track and many new opportunities have arisen for teachers to get back in the game.

Online tutoring is the new face of online education with teachers from all over the world being recruited to meet the demand. English is no longer the main area of focus (although the demand is still massive) but students now have unprecedented access to teachers from a range of subjects.

Online English tutors are also able to reach audiences of older students and adults who are learning business English, studying for important exams, or undertaking proficiency tests like IELTS.

The level of online resources and technological advances in the work-from-home industry have also seen massive improvements over the last few years. Both tutors and teachers can work privately or through recruitment platforms and there are approaches that suit nearly every style of teaching and learning.

If you are looking to tutor students online, here are a few steps to getting started.

Getting an online tutoring job

1. Research the requirements

Depending on the level of students you will be teaching, requirements differ from platform to platform. Determine which niche you will be targeting and what the company demands from onboarding teachers.

In the case of older students, especially adults or those getting help with business English or IELTS, there are often requirements for teachers to have degrees or further training. Many companies only require teachers to have a tesol certificate, a qualification that equips them with the tools to effectively teach online.

2. Choose a subject

Finding a subject that you can specialize in will help you secure students that you are comfortable with and able to teach to the best of your ability. Most teachers choose to focus on English but there are students that are looking for help in all manner of subjects.

Are you particularly good at math or do you have experience in the world of science? Teachers who can prove experience in a subject or choose to narrow their focus are often able to charge higher rates for their expertise.

3. Choose a target audience

The world of online tutoring is vast and choosing a target audience will help you get off to the best possible start. Students as young as kindergarten partake in online tutoring and many adults require extra help too.

Making yourself available for a specific target market increases your chances of getting students as they go out looking for teachers for specific purposes.

4. Get your set-up ready

Having the right technology is paramount to landing an online tutoring job. Your computer needs a good quality webcam and you will need a stable internet connection. Many platforms do remote speed and stability tests that will be the last step to being hired.

Your teaching space also needs to be on par with company requirements. Find out if the company wants you to have a decorated background, use a green screen, or have a plain white background behind you while you are on camera.

5. Be ready for your interview

The interview process for becoming an online tutor is much different than what you might be used to. Up to now, you might have only had to prepare a resume but online teaching and tutoring have different requirements than the traditional work environment.

Many companies will request an introductory video and a further demo lesson during or after the actual interview. This is where you get to show off your skills and show the company why you are the best person for the job.

Teaching vs. Tutoring

There is a difference between teaching online and tutoring online each with its own pros and cons. Online teachers are mostly given prepared course material and their students follow a syllabus. In a select few cases, teachers need to prepare their own lesson plans, mostly when teaching private students. In short, teachers are there to teach new information to their students.

Tutors on the other hand aim their focus on reviewing work. Students learn new information from teachers online or in school and tutors help them review that information and improve their retention. Many students also choose to have tutors help them prepare for upcoming exams, whether that be at school, university, or a language proficiency exam.

What to expect from an online tutoring job

Becoming an online tutor is an effective way to supplement your salary and can even be a full-time career if you have enough time to invest in it. The pay varies drastically depending on our qualifications, the platform you teach on, and what your nationality is.

Preply is one of the largest online tutoring platforms, and they find that tutors make an average of $18.00 per hour. Some tutors make as little as $10, and specialized subjects, especially at a university level, could make us as much as $50 per hour. The range is very wide, which is why it is key to establish your market and skillset to be paid your worth.

With online tutoring, you can create your own schedule. Many companies allow you to work as much or as little as you want. It is important to know that the more you work, the better your student retention becomes. Students prefer tutors who are regularly available. Tutoring hours are usually after school and in the evenings, as well as over the weekends. During the summer holiday, tutoring in some areas scales down as students are not preparing for exams or learning new information in school.