Tax Season Offers Opportunity to Support Hurricane Melissa Recovery in Jamaica

SOUTH FLORIDA – The 2026 tax filing season presents a timely and practical window for diasporans and other individuals to support ongoing hurricane Melissa recovery efforts in Jamaica. This period also reinforces their own financial resilience, according to Harry Bhoorasingh, senior country manager for JN Money Services USA.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began accepting and processing federal tax returns in late January. The annual filing deadline for most individual taxpayers is set for April 15. However, several states have differing deadlines. Certain taxpayers also have the opportunity to file for an extension up to October.

‘One, Big, Beautiful Bill’

Mr Bhoorasingh, a seasoned remittance official, said several new tax law provisions of the ‘One, Big, Beautiful Bill’ could impact federal taxes, credits and deductions this year.

Meanwhile, contributions from these refunds can provide a financial boost and hope for many families and communities in western Jamaica dealing with hurricane-related damage and disruption.

“Every year, households rely on tax refunds to meet important financial needs, and after the devastation of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica last October, these funds could also play a role in recovery, helping with home repairs, temporary relocation, replacing damaged appliances or supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs rebuilding their operations,” said Mr Bhoorasingh.

He emphasised that secure and structured remittance channels, such as those offered through JN Money, can ensure that the funds reach intended recipients safely and efficiently.

“There are several flexible options for sending funds, including sending to a bank account in Jamaica or for pick up at an agent. At JN Money, we also have a JN Money card, which you can send funds to for recipients to use conveniently at ATMs and POS machines, or you can send funds directly to cover bills and top up mobile phones. These are all practical support that can make an immediate difference for families and individuals still affected by Hurricane Melissa,” he said.

Mr Bhoorasingh stressed that refunds, whether used for home repairs, construction or even a gift, also stand to indirectly support local economic activity. This is especially true as Jamaica now faces significant fiscal and economic pressures, following the category 5 storm.

Highlighting the international financial support being provided and recent revenue measures announced by the Government to aid recovery, he noted that remittances, contributed through these diaspora tax refunds, can complement these efforts. They provide flexible, timely resources to those who need it most.

Outside of recovery, he said refunds could also help household stability. People could rebuild emergency savings, pay high-interest debt, or fund home upgrades. These upgrades can help homes withstand future disasters.

The senior country manager noted that careful preparation can help maximise refunds and make them work harder over time.