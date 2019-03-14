Taste the Islands Experience Recipe of the Week: Chef Irie’s Snapper Ceviche

SOUTH FLORIDA – In the world of Caribbean cuisine, consider Jamaican chef and TV host Chef Irie your master of ceremonies. The Jamaican native (a.k.a. Hugh A. Sinclair) has spent a career spreading the good gospel of island flavor.

A staple on the food festival circuit, he is also the host of “Taste The Islands,” the first ever nationally-syndicated Caribbean cooking show in America.

Wherever demonstrating recipes or swapping tales with legendary singers and sports stars, Chef Irie charms the screen. But the Johnson & Wales University grad also brings serious culinary chops too, cutting his teeth at popular South Florida establishments like Turnberry Isle Resort, Cascades and Bimini Boatyard.

In the kitchen, the accomplished chef loves to remix classic Caribbean ingredients in unexpected ways, like this refreshing (and addictive) recipe for snapper ceviche, served with crispy plantain chips.

PRO-TIP: Feel free to swap out ingredients for your favorite flavors. Instead of snapper, try shrimp, mahi, tuna or any other firm white fish. You can also use lemon, lime, orange or grapefruit juice as your citrus.

Chef Irie’s Snapper Ceviche

Ingredients

1 lb fresh snapper (no skin or bones)

3/4 cup lime juice

1 cup orange juice

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes

4 – 5 cherry tomatoes (sliced)

1/4 cup medium diced mangoes (ripe but firm)

1/4 cup diced red and green peppers

1/4 tsp chopped ginger

1/4 tsp diced jalapenos

1/4 cup red onions julienned

1 tsp thyme leaves

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp salt

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

Cilantro sprigs and plantain chips for garnish

Instructions

Dice snapper fillets into 1/2″ cubes, place in a bowl and add a quarter of the lemon and orange juice. Place that bowl into another with ice for 10 minutes Drain snapper and place in a medium clean bowl Add chopped vegetables and fruits Add fresh lemon and orange juice, salt and pepper to taste, and rough chopped cilantro Mix together all ingredients and spoon into martini glasses Place in fridge until ready to serve. Garnish with cilantro sprigs and plantain chips

Recipe Source: Taste The Islands TV

