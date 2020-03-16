‘Taste the Islands Experience’ Caribbean Culinary Festival Rescheduled

// // //

‘Taste the Islands Experience’ Rescheduled for August 22 and 23, 2020

Fort Lauderdale — The team behind the 2020 Taste the Islands Experience (TTIX) culinary event is committed to promoting good health as much as they are to delivering good times.

Due to guidance from the CDC advising that large events through April / May should be postponed, the TTIX team has rescheduled their annual event to new dates of August 22 and 23, 2020.

“The spirit of the Caribbean is so resilient, vibrant and full of life,” says event producer David I. Muir. “After every disaster, Caribbean communities bounce back and find a way to keep that spirit alive. We hope we can bring some joy to our audience later this year. By August, we hope the collective challenge we are all facing because of COVID19 has passed. In the meantime, our concern is the health and safety of our extended TTIX family.”

Ticket holders should retain their tickets as they will remain valid for the new event dates. Visit the event website at www.ttiexperience.com or follow the TTIX social media pages for updates as the team continues to monitor the progress of this situation.

Advice for the handling of Coronavirus for Broward County residents has been provided on the county website, and residents and visitors are encouraged to review that information.