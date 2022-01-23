Taste The Caribbean When You Fly Caribbean Airlines

[PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad] – From January 27, 2022 Caribbean Airlines will introduce a pre-order meal service, on select routes, which will give customers more choice and an authentic taste of the Caribbean when they fly. This new offering is part of the airline’s focus on enhancing the customer experience, which is the overarching theme of its 2022 campaign: “REset Expectations”.

Customers can select from a range of meals and snacks at affordable prices. Meals can be bought at the time of booking flights and up to 36 hours before the scheduled departure time. Passengers who purchase Economy Flex fares can pre-order meals at no additional cost. Additionally, Business Class meals remain inclusive.

In commenting on the new service, Caribbean Airlines acting Chief Operations Officer, Nirmala Ramai stated: “2022 is all about re-calibrating what we do and offering our customers a revamped experience. With the pre-order meal service, our customers can choose their own meals from our range of sumptuous offerings. The menu incorporates a fusion of Caribbean and Western cuisine including doubles (curried chick peas and bara) bake and fish, an array of wraps, delicious options for vegetarians and children.”

Meals will be available for sale via the Caribbean Airlines website, mobile app, Reservations Sales and Service centre and travel agents from January 27, for flights from February 01.