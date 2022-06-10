Taste Of The Caribbean Islands Returns to Miramar at Vizcaya Park

[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar will celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month in June with its new and improved signature event, Taste of the Caribbean Islands. This year’s event will feature a Book & Art Fair, Culinary Demos, Food Fest, and a Live Concert at Miramar’s Vizcaya Park located at 14200 SW 55th St. Miramar, FL 33027 on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Hosted by Miramar Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis, the event will bring out local Caribbean food vendors including a variety of food trucks, artists and authors showcasing their latest releases. The event is free to attend with food and drinks, including spirits, available for purchase. Registration is available at www.TasteCaribIslands.Eventbrite.com.

Live Music

The highlight of the evening will be a live performance by the Queen of Bacchanal Destra Garcia. In addition, Bahamian Julien Believe, Gianpaul & Latin Soul Band and Reggae star Lee Kelly & Dwhas Band. DJ Sinistar and DJ Tony X of the Miami Dream Team as well as the USVI Moko Jumbie stilt dancers will be on hand to delight guests throughout the event.

Commissioner Alexandra Davis stated, “This year’s event is going to be bigger and better than before in a brand-new location at Vizcaya Park! We are kicking things off earlier in the day with a book and art fair and tantalizing culinary demonstrations from renowned Caribbean Chefs. Get your tastebuds ready because with over 20 Caribbean food trucks, this is going to be an evening you won’t want to miss! Whether your preference is Jamaican, Cuban, Haitian, Trinidadian, Bahamian or any of the other signature dishes from your favorite Caribbean Island, you will be in for a culinary treat! We have a great lineup of Caribbean artists scheduled to perform to set the vibe right for a great time for the entire family.”

Two home grown artists, Richard Blackford and David Muir will be present to showcase cherished art pieces from the Caribbean. The Children’s Trust will give away free books to the kids. Novelty items from the Caribbean islands will also be on sale.

For more information on events taking place in the City of Miramar to celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month in June, visit www.MiramarFl.gov or call 954-602-3178.