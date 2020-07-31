TASC Embraces Photography as a Sales Support and Meditative Tool in a COVID-19 Era

ATLANTA – As part of its Wellness Campaign which will be celebrated throughout the month of August, Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean (TASC) will pay homage to photography, not only as a sales tool, but also as an enabler of good mental health.

As travel advisors reassess their traditional sales and marketing strategies in a COVID-19 era, there has been greater appreciation for product photography and imagery in the transition to develop more effective digital strategies.

On National Photography Day – August 19, 1PM – 2PM, TASC LIVE WEBINAR SERIES will host “Photography: Create New Perspectives & Connections with Clients.”

It will feature Award Winning Caribbean Photographers:

Kirk Elliott – Award Winning Photographer and National Geographic Certified Educator kirkelliottphotography.com

– Award Winning Photographer and National Geographic Certified Educator Dave Cox – Photographer & Creative Director of Digital Coconut www.davecoxpictures.com

Kelly Fontenelle – TASC Founder and Senior Administrator will moderate this session. The panelists will address the following topics:

Tips, Tricks & Insider Techniques to take your Travel Photography to a new level;

Learn how to shoot better travel pics and secure more travel bookings;

Photography as Therapy: Why taking photos can actually improve your mental health.

“The entire process of shooting—from choosing your subject, to finding the perfect angle, to tweaking the light—requires laser sharp focus. The very process of observing, by nature, is a serenely meditative endeavor that draws you into a peaceful state,” said Kirk Elliott, Award Winning Photographer and National Geographic Certified Educator.

“Photographs are crucial marketing communication tools that are used to promote tourism activities effectively. A photograph is a purposeful attempt at capturing an image and it requires thought, positioning and awareness of your surroundings. If you focus on taking better images, clients can actually learn more from your photos,” said Dave Cox, Photographer Photographer & Creative Director of Digital Coconut.

Kelly Fontenelle, a photography enthusiast, is excited about the opportunity to educate travel advisors about how they can better leverage photography as part of their sales toolbox.

“Photography reflects our own experiences and can create new perspectives and connections with clients. It helps us to celebrate the present and leave a positive trail for the future. At TASC, we embrace the significance of photography in showcasing the unique selling points of the Caribbean, to remind our clients about everything that the region has to offer, especially during this pandemic,” said Fontenelle.

The webinar will be via the Zoom platform ID 84638751957 and passcode 175131.

Visitor expectations about vacations during the COVID-19 pandemic have changed significantly and photographs have become even more important as visual elements that affect clients’ travel decisions. On National Photography Day, TASC encourages travel advisors and suppliers to post compelling photos of a Caribbean destination, resort, attraction, or activity with the hashtag #nocaptionneeded.

TASC has developed a calendar of on-line educational activities to Seller-brate National Wellness Month.

The month-long campaign will feature user generated motivational content that travel advisors can share with their clients and educational forums that bring awareness to the range of wellness offerings throughout the Caribbean. It will provide travel advisors with tools, practical ideas, tips and advice on how to sell Caribbean wellness packages in a rapidly changing environment.