SOUTH FLORIDA — Reggae star Tarrus Riley is back with a soulful yet light-hearted new single, “You + Me = Good Life,” released today, Friday, July 25. Produced by Kareem “Remus” Burrell for XTM.Nation, the track is a sweet reminder that the simple things—love, joy, good company—are what truly make life beautiful.

Built on a foundation of legacy, the song samples the classic 1994 hit “Good Life” by the late Cocoa Tea, originally produced by Philip “Fatis” Burrell, the legendary founder of Xterminator Productions and father to Remus. With both Fatis (who passed in 2011) and Cocoa Tea (who transitioned in March 2025) now gone, this single becomes more than just a love song—it’s a joyful celebration of reggae roots and the enduring impact of those who helped shape its sound.

While easy on the ears, the song’s message runs deeper. You + Me = Good Life” speaks to the power of togetherness and how we complement each other in relationships. It’s about that special bond that makes life richer and happier.

The song has strong lyrics like, “Miss Good Good your life stable, dem cyah ask wah you bring to the table, You are your own boss.” These words uplift women. They show that a loving and balanced relationship is one of the best gifts.

Still, at its heart, “You + Me = Good Life” keeps things full of good energy, you don’t want to be alone when you hear this song. Tarrus Riley’s voice flows smoothly over a warm, modern beat made by Runkus. Wade Johnson plays the keyboards, and Lamont ‘Monty’ Savory plays the guitar. Vocoder adlibs give a soft, futuristic feel. Veer Dhaniram’s mix keeps the groove clean and crisp, perfect for playing again and again.

The Good Life

“This one is about love in its purest form,” says Riley. “It’s a happy song. You plus me—that’s the good life. The drum and bass make you want to just bubble with your special someone. And it’s also a little toast to the greats who came before us, Cocoa Tea and Fatis. Their music lives on through us.”

Reggae Sumfest

Tarrus recently shared a preview of his new single at Reggae Sumfest. This event took place in Montego Bay on Saturday, July 19. He paid tribute to fallen legends by performing Cocoa Tea’s classic song “Good Life.” The moment was both nostalgic and uplifting—just like the new single itself.

“You + Me = Good Life” is a bright summer song filled with love and good vibes. It shows that the Xterminator legacy keeps shining for every new generation.

The single is available now on all major streaming platforms .