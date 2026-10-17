Tamarac Women’s Business Event Offers $2,500 Pitch Prize

Commissioner Krystal Patterson’s inaugural P.O.W.H.E.R. Table Talk will connect South Florida women entrepreneurs with speakers, resources and business opportunities Oct. 29.

TAMARAC, Fla. — Women entrepreneurs, professionals and emerging leaders are invited to the inaugural P.O.W.H.E.R. Table Talk, a women’s business and networking event featuring candid conversations, community resources and a live $2,500 pitch competition.

Hosted by Tamarac Commissioner Krystal Patterson during National Women’s Small Business Month, the event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, at Colony West Golf Club, 6850 NW 88th Ave. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

P.O.W.H.E.R. stands for Power Opens When Her Excellence Rises. The program is designed to move beyond a traditional business breakfast by creating an intimate setting for discussions about entrepreneurship, leadership, access to opportunity and sustainable growth.

“There is a difference between being in the room and having a seat at the table,” Patterson said. “I want women to leave P.O.W.H.E.R. Table Talk with more than inspiration. I want them to leave with a new relationship, a resource they didn’t know existed, a practical next step and a greater understanding of what is possible when women have access to the right conversations and opportunities.”

Women entrepreneurs and leaders take the stage

Featured speakers will share their journeys, challenges, lessons and strategies for building, pivoting and growing a business.

Traci Lynn , entrepreneur and featured speaker

, entrepreneur and featured speaker Keita Joy , CEO of Success Uncensored Coaching, leadership teacher and life coach

, CEO of Success Uncensored Coaching, leadership teacher and life coach Melkys Jean, entrepreneur and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter

Dr. Amira Ogunleye is awaiting final confirmation as a fourth featured speaker.

Nicky Wesley and Chanae L. Wood will serve as hosts. Carlene Wright will be the master of ceremonies, with music by DJ SHE-J Hercules.

Women in Business Pitch Competition

Selected entrepreneurs will pitch their businesses live before a panel of judges for a $2,500 cash award to support continued growth.

Applicants must operate an existing business, register it with the state of Florida, obtain an employer identification number, and attend and deliver their pitch in person on Oct. 29. The selection committee will give priority consideration to Tamarac-based businesses.

Complete application requirements, eligibility criteria and submission details will be announced separately on Patterson’s website.

Tickets and admission

A Seat in the Room — General Admission

$15 early bird | $30 regular admission

General admission includes breakfast and refreshments, featured conversations, the live pitch competition, networking and access to exhibitors, business resources and event partners.

Seat at the Table — Premium Admission

Sold out | $30 early bird | $60 regular admission

Premium admission includes all general admission benefits, early access to the event room and breakfast, reserved seating at the P.O.W.H.E.R. Table, a welcome mimosa, a 20-minute meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with featured speakers, and a premium welcome gift.

Tickets: www.caribtix.com/powher-talk

Business resources and networking

Attendees will be able to connect with businesses, financial institutions, professional service providers, educational institutions and community organizations offering resources and opportunities beyond the event.

Patterson said the goal is to create lasting connections that could lead to new clients, mentorship, access to capital, strategic relationships or the confidence to take a next step.

Event details

P.O.W.H.E.R. Table Talk

Power Opens When Her Excellence Rises

Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026

9 a.m.-1 p.m. | Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

Colony West Golf Club

6850 NW 88th Ave.

Tamarac, FL 33321

Registration: www.caribtix.com/powher-talk

It’s Your Time. Take Your Seat.