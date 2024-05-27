Tamarac Vice Mayor Morey Wright Partners with Smiley’s Voice Foundation For Stroke Awareness Health Fair

TAMARAC – To commemorate National Stroke Awareness Month and continue promoting community health and well-being, Vice Mayor Morey Wright partners with the Smiley’s Voice Foundation to host the 10th annual Stroke Awareness Health Fair & Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at the Tamarac Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This free health fair educates the public about stroke prevention and treatment. Attendees will receive educational and informative resources about stroke prevention, diabetes management and nutrition. Complimentary screenings for blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol will be provided, along with free giveaways, food and refreshments.

Since its inception in 2010, Smiley’s Voice Foundation has educated thousands about stroke awareness and prevention. The Foundation’s goal is to decrease the number of people who die yearly from stroke by targeting young adults and providing resources, preventative education and support to families in high-risk populations.

“Stroke is the leading cause of death in America,” stated Vice Mayor Morey Wright, “and we are elated to help eradicate it through this preventive health fair for the residents of Tamarac and the South Florida area.”

This free event starts at 10 a.m. at the Tamarac Recreation Center, 7501 N University Drive. For more information about the Stroke Awareness Health Fair & Family Fun Day, please call (954) 278-7219.