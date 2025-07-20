Tamarac Commissioner Marlon Bolton Marketing the City to Jamaicans
TAMARAC – City of Tamarac Commissioner Marlon Bolton is currently on a 3-day visit to Jamaica with a media itinerary to encourage Jamaicans to visit Tamarac as a tourist destination. He says, “Tamarac offers a unique blend of cultural richness and community spirit.”
Bolton will discuss the city’s efforts to foster a vibrant environment, including the launch of initiatives. One of them is FITZONE, a free exercise club that promotes physical activity and mental well-being.
This follows the Yard on the Lawn event on June 28th in Tamarac. It attracted a crowd of 8,000 people. Yard on the Lawn was headlined by Morgan Heritage, who received the keys to the city as well as a congressional honor. Media Personality Miss Kitty was also honored at the event.
“I have had the vision for the event for 8 years now since I have been in office, and thanks to Miramar Commissioner Eddy Edwards in Florida and Contractor Music Marketing in Jamaica, we were able to put on a terrific show for our citizens,” said Commissioner Bolton.
Tamarac: A Tourist Destination
Commissioner Bolton is encouraging Jamaicans who vacation in Florida to add Tamarac as a destination. “As a commissioner, I believe it’s essential to share Tamarac’s story and showcase its vibrant culture, community spirit, and economic opportunities with a broader audience. By doing so, we can attract new residents, businesses, and visitors, ultimately contributing to the city’s growth and prosperity. Also, we want to grow Yard On The Lawn Music Festival as not just a regional event, but a festival that international music lovers will fly in to enjoy, positioning Tamarac as a Tourist destination and bolstering our local economy,” stated Commissioner Bolton.