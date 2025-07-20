Tamarac Commissioner Marlon Bolton Marketing the City to Jamaicans

TAMARAC – City of Tamarac Commissioner Marlon Bolton is currently on a 3-day visit to Jamaica with a media itinerary to encourage Jamaicans to visit Tamarac as a tourist destination. He says, “Tamarac offers a unique blend of cultural richness and community spirit.”

Bolton will discuss the city’s efforts to foster a vibrant environment, including the launch of initiatives. One of them is FITZONE, a free exercise club that promotes physical activity and mental well-being.

This follows the Yard on the Lawn event on June 28th in Tamarac. It attracted a crowd of 8,000 people. Yard on the Lawn was headlined by Morgan Heritage, who received the keys to the city as well as a congressional honor. Media Personality Miss Kitty was also honored at the event.

“I have had the vision for the event for 8 years now since I have been in office, and thanks to Miramar Commissioner Eddy Edwards in Florida and Contractor Music Marketing in Jamaica, we were able to put on a terrific show for our citizens,” said Commissioner Bolton.

Tamarac: A Tourist Destination