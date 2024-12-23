Politics

Tamarac City Commission Appoints Dr. Kicia Daniel as Vice Mayor

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News6 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

TAMARAC – On Wednesday, December 11, the City of Tamarac held a regular City Commission meeting. During this meeting, the Commission appointed Dr. Kicia Daniel as Vice Mayor. She is the District 4 Commissioner. The vote was unanimous.

Dr. Daniel has been on the Tamarac City Commission since November 2022. She is also a Director on the Broward League of Cities Board for 2024-2025.

Tamarac City Commission Appoints Dr. Kicia Daniel as Vice Mayor “I am honored to step into the role of Vice Mayor of Tamarac,” said Dr. Daniel. “I will continue to work alongside my fellow elected officials and residents to meet the needs of Tamarac families, businesses and constituents.”

Dr. Daniel’s appointment marks a historic milestone. She becomes the first African American woman to serve in this capacity in the City’s 61-year history.

Dr. Daniel is a leader in education. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University. She also earned a Master and Doctor of Education in Leadership from Nova Southeastern University. Professionally, she serves as a school principal for Broward County Public Schools.

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News6 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Message from President Obama Regarding the Treaty with Bermuda

June 30, 2010
Dr. Jill Stein, 2016 Green Party U.S. Presidential Candidate

Jill Stein, 2016 U.S. Presidential Candidate, to Speak in Miami

September 27, 2016

Senior White House Officials on Obama’s Trip to Jamaica, Panama

April 8, 2015

Former Presidents Of Florida Young Democrats To Meet With President Obama

June 17, 2011
Back to top button