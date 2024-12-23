Tamarac City Commission Appoints Dr. Kicia Daniel as Vice Mayor

TAMARAC – On Wednesday, December 11, the City of Tamarac held a regular City Commission meeting. During this meeting, the Commission appointed Dr. Kicia Daniel as Vice Mayor. She is the District 4 Commissioner. The vote was unanimous.

Dr. Daniel has been on the Tamarac City Commission since November 2022. She is also a Director on the Broward League of Cities Board for 2024-2025.

“I am honored to step into the role of Vice Mayor of Tamarac,” said Dr. Daniel. “I will continue to work alongside my fellow elected officials and residents to meet the needs of Tamarac families, businesses and constituents.”

Dr. Daniel’s appointment marks a historic milestone. She becomes the first African American woman to serve in this capacity in the City’s 61-year history.

Dr. Daniel is a leader in education. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University. She also earned a Master and Doctor of Education in Leadership from Nova Southeastern University. Professionally, she serves as a school principal for Broward County Public Schools.