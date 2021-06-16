Tamarac Celebrates Juneteenth With a Story Time Extravaganza

[TAMARAC] – Join the City of Tamarac for its first official Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 19. At the Juneteenth Story Time Extravaganza, children and families can learn about the holiday. In addition to its significance in United States history. This free event takes place from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Caporella Park, 5200 Prospect Rd.

Activities

Activities include presentations by two storytellers, dance performances by Delou African Dance Ensemble and Vision Dance. Plus, a poetry presentation, games, a live DJ and more. Attendees will also enjoy an ice cream treat.

In October 2020, Tamarac became the second city in Broward County to recognize Juneteenth as an official holiday when the City Commission passed an ordinance to acknowledge and celebrate the day. Tamarac is proud to offer the community a fun and educational event to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S. on Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day.

Additionally, the City of Tamarac will be closed for business on Friday, June 18, in observance of the holiday.

For more information on the Juneteenth Story Time Extravaganza, visit www.Tamarac.org/SpecialEvents or call the City of Tamarac’s Parks and Recreation Department at (954) 597-3620.