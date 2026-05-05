Tamar Hamilton Announces Candidacy for Broward County Circuit Court Judge, Group 52

BROWARD COUNTY – Attorney Tamar N. Hamilton has officially announced her candidacy for Broward County Circuit Court Judge, Group 52, bringing with her a strong record of legal experience, community service, and a deep commitment to fairness.

A resident of Broward County for over 25 years, Hamilton has built her career serving individuals, families, and businesses throughout the community. She currently serves as a Special Magistrate and as an Adjunct Law Professor, roles that reflect both her judicial experience and her dedication to mentoring the next generation of legal professionals.

Legal Background

Hamilton’s legal background includes extensive work in real estate, probate, and civil matters—areas that frequently come before the Circuit Court. Her experience uniquely positions her to handle complex cases with diligence, balance, and respect for the rule of law.

“I am running for Circuit Court Judge because I believe in service, fairness, and the responsibility to uphold the integrity of our legal system,” said Hamilton. “This campaign is rooted in my commitment to ensuring that every person who enters the courtroom is heard, respected, and treated fairly.”

Circuit Court Seat – Group 52

Hamilton also addressed recent confusion regarding her candidacy. She initially filed to run for Broward County Court Judge in Group 31, but after thoughtful consideration, made the decision to withdraw from that race and instead pursue an open Circuit Court seat in Group 52.

“This was not a step away from service—it was a step toward greater service,” Hamilton added. “The Circuit Court allows me to apply my experience at a broader level where I can make a meaningful impact for the people of Broward County.”

Hamilton’s campaign will focus on community engagement, accessibility, and maintaining the highest standards of integrity on the bench.

Her campaign slogan, “Rooted in Service, Committed to Fairness,” reflects both her personal journey and her professional mission.

For more information about Tamar Hamilton’s campaign, to volunteer, or to contribute, please visit:

www.tamarhamilton.com