Entertainment

Tad’s Record Company Marks Jamaica’s Independence with Album

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell10 seconds ago
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Tad's Record Company Marks Jamaica's Independence with Album

SOUTH FLORIDA – Born in colonial Jamaica, Tad Dawkins witnessed the evolution of his country’s music as a fan and musician. When he launched his record company in 1984, he wanted to showcase its journey from mento to reggae and dancehall.

Celebrating Jamaica 64

 

Tad's Record Company Marks Jamaica's Independence with Album

 

Tad’s International Record released Celebrating Jamaica 64 as the fifth in a series of eclectic compilation albums. Dawkins and his son, Tad Dawkins Jr., co-produced it. Moreover, the label released it on August 7, one day after Jamaica marks its birth as a sovereign nation.

“The most rewarding aspect is celebrating Jamaica through its music. Every year, we have the opportunity to showcase the incredible diversity of our musical landscape while reminding listeners of the timeless quality of these recordings,” said Dawkins.

“The Celebrating Jamaica series has become something that music lovers look forward to annually and seeing that anticipation continue to grow makes the project especially meaningful.”

Three of the 17 songs from Celebrating Jamaica 64 were released prior to August 7. They are Duane Stephenson’s cover of The Melodians’ rock steady classic, You Have Caught Me; Happiest Days by dancehall kingpins Vybz Kartel & Mavado; and World Peace by roots deejay Brigadier Jerry.

Most of the songs are by veteran artists like Josey Wales (Heavenly Father); Hezron and Busy Signal (Stronger in Love); and Marcia Griffiths, who does Unconditional Love.

Dawkins says his love for Jamaica grew even more while living in New York City during the 1970s. While holding a nine-to-five job, he also played drums in a reggae band.

In its 42-year existence, Tad’s International Record has released albums and songs by mento, gospel, roots-reggae and dancehall acts.

“My patriotism is reflected in the work we have done over the decades. Tad’s International Record has remained committed to investing in Jamaican music, Jamaican artists and Jamaica’s creative industries,” said Dawkins.

“We have proudly operated from Jamaica while sharing our music with audiences around the world. Projects such as the Celebrating Jamaica series are an extension of that commitment.”

 

 

 

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell10 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell is a Jamaican journalist who has covered major events in that country, the Caribbean and South Florida for over 30 years. He has written for the Jamaica Observer, Gleaner Company and the Caribbean News Agency.

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