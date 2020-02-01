Super Bowl LIV Black History Month First

By February 1, 2020 0 Comments Read More →

MIAMI GARDENS – For the first time in NFL history three African Americans Mayors will meet for the Super Bowl.

On this first day of Black History Month, Super Bowl LIV host Mayor Oliver Gilbert will meet Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, MO at The Lickin’ restaurant in Miami Gardens to discuss the successes of their cities and of course the Super Bowl.

The Mayors representing the Kansas City Chiefs, Mayor Quinton Lucas and San Francisco 49ers Mayor London Breed and the Super Bowl host city, Mayor Oliver Gilbert are all three African American.

Mayor Quinton Lucas and Mayor London Breed

Mayor Quinton Lucas – Kansas City (L) and Mayor London Breed – San Francisco

