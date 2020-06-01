SunServe Stands Against Acts of Violence Plaguing The Black Community

“Your silence will not protect you.” – Audre Lorde

SOUTH FLORIDA – We find ourselves once again mourning the loss of more lives due to violence against the black community. George Floyd, Tony McDade, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor are just a few examples of the most current victims.

Their names are now infamous, and a part of the ugly reality, of black lives lost to excessive force and brutality by law enforcement, vigilante injustice, and systematic racism in America.

Today, and forevermore, SunServe, it’s associates, and leadership stand to recognize and acknowledge the pain and mourning that is associated with this senseless violence.

We stand in solidarity with the black community to end racism and injustice. We are committed to putting forth our best efforts to raise awareness, uplift marginalized people, and provide positive examples in the communities we serve.

The LGBTQ++ community is a woven tapestry of diverse individuals, and we refuse to be silent observers in the slaying of members of a community so entwined with our own.

SunServe stands ready to provide critical assistance, such as professional mental health services, youth life coaching, case management, and support groups.

We say, “NO MORE”!

The lives of our black LGTBQ++ siblings, and those of the ENTIRE black community, MATTER! ”

In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.