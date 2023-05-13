Law

Sunrise Resident Faces Sentencing After Pleading Guilty to Threatening Broward County Election Poll Workers

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News5 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Sunrise Resident Faces Sentencing After Pleading Guilty to Threatening Broward County Election Poll Workers

BROWARD COUNTY – On Wednesday May 10, 2023, Joshua David Lubitz, 38, of Sunrise, Florida, pleaded guilty in federal court to threatening Broward County election workers at the Sunrise Senior Center during the Federal Primary Election held on August 23, 2022.

The federal indictment accuses Mr. Lubitz of threatening election workers who were assisting him while voting and yelling profanities at the poll workers.

Broward County’s Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott
Joe Scott

The safety of our voters and election workers is of our upmost importance. We are thankful to the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Florida, for this favorable outcome. We hope this serves as a lesson for anyone who has intentions of trying to intimidate or threaten voters or election staff”- Joe Scott, Broward County Supervisor of Elections.

If you or anyone you know feels threatened while voting, you are encouraged to file an Elections Fraud Complaint or contact law enforcement.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News5 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Norman Manley Law School (UWI – Jamaica) Makes History

April 18, 2010

Christopher Michael Coke Arrives in United States to Face Narcotics and Firearms Trafficking Charges

June 27, 2010

The Department Of Homeland Security Continues To Assist Recovery Efforts In Haiti

January 28, 2010

U.S. Police Experts Visit St. Lucia for Consultations on Community Policing

August 29, 2011
Back to top button