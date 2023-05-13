Sunrise Resident Faces Sentencing After Pleading Guilty to Threatening Broward County Election Poll Workers

BROWARD COUNTY – On Wednesday May 10, 2023, Joshua David Lubitz, 38, of Sunrise, Florida, pleaded guilty in federal court to threatening Broward County election workers at the Sunrise Senior Center during the Federal Primary Election held on August 23, 2022.

The federal indictment accuses Mr. Lubitz of threatening election workers who were assisting him while voting and yelling profanities at the poll workers.

The safety of our voters and election workers is of our upmost importance. We are thankful to the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Florida, for this favorable outcome. We hope this serves as a lesson for anyone who has intentions of trying to intimidate or threaten voters or election staff”- Joe Scott, Broward County Supervisor of Elections.

If you or anyone you know feels threatened while voting, you are encouraged to file an Elections Fraud Complaint or contact law enforcement.