Last Day to Vote Early in Broward County is November 6th

BROWARD COUNTY – The last opportunity for voters to vote early in this November 8th General Election is Sunday, November 6, 2022. Once Early Voting is closed, the last opportunity for voters to vote in-person is on Election Day November 8th, voters MUST vote at their assigned precinct on election day.

The following is important information for voters regarding Early Voting:

Twenty-four (24) Early Voting Locations are conveniently located across Broward County and are

available from Monday, October 24th through Sunday, November 6th. Please click here or visit our

website browardvotes.gov for a complete list of Early Voting locations.

available from Monday, October 24th through Sunday, November 6th. Please click here or visit our website browardvotes.gov for a complete list of Early Voting locations. Early Voting hours are from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Eligible Broward County voters may go to any of the Early Voting Sites to cast their vote.

• Secure Ballot Intake Drop-boxes available at all Early Voting Sites for voters to drop off their Vote-By-Mail ballot.

• Secure Ballot Intake Drop-boxes available at all Early Voting Sites for voters to drop off their Vote-By-Mail ballot. Voters with disabilities will be able to vote using a touchscreen machine located at each Early

Voting site.

Voting site. Voters should take note that Florida law requires voters to present a picture ID with signature

when voting in person. Acceptable forms of IDs are listed in our website browardvotes.gov .

when voting in person. Acceptable forms of IDs are listed in our website . Voters will not be able drop off their Vote-By-Mail ballot at an Early Voting site after Early Voting

ends. Click here for VBM drop off locations after Early Voting

See also: SFLCN’s Broward County General Election Ballot Recommendations