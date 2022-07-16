Politics

Sun Sentinel Endorses Guithele for Broward County Commission Seat – District 9

[PLANTATION] – Guithele Ruiz-Nicolas has received a key endorsement from the South Florida Sun Sentinel after the publication conducted a thorough review and interview process with both candidates for Broward County Commission Seat- District 9.

The Sun Sentinel described Ruiz-Nicholas as a community leader with experience in government and nonprofit groups and said she would be a welcome addition to the County Commission and would hit the ground running.

Ruiz-Nicolas expressed her gratitude for receiving this influential endorsement and is looking forward to a successful election so she can start to implement plans to elevate the quality of life for all the residents in her district.

 

