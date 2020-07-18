Sugar Ridge Resort, Antigua Elevates The Wellness Experience With Advanced Health and Safety Standards

ANTIGUA – Guests at Sugar Ridge Resort, Antigua will be greeted with the highest standards of health and safety when doors reopen on November 5th, 2020.

To meet this timeline, this 4-star luxury boutique hotel has embarked on an initiative “Safety at Sugar Ridge.” It will redefine the customer experience while implementing new protocols to ensure that the health and safety of guests, staff and the community remain their number one priority.

As part of Sugar Ridge’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional guest services, this 60-room wellness resort will implement a Safety Plan grouped under 5 main lines of action, to ensure that guests enjoy an abundance of sunshine, majestic views and ocean breezes in a clean and green environment.

To ease travelers’ fears, Sugar Ridge will maintain a sustainable level of social distancing to ensure guest and employee safety. There will be increased frequency of cleaning and sanitizing of rooms, public spaces and wellness amenities such as the Aveda concept spa, exercise facilities and the yoga shed which will also be routinely sterilized.

New food and beverage standards will also be implemented with select restaurant service and expanded in-room dining options.

Sugar Ridge will offer technology solutions to minimize interactions between people and lessen direct contact with surfaces. Additionally, Online Check-in and Check-out will put more control in the hands of guests. It will allow access to all of the hotel’s information and services, including room service or dinner reservations, to guarantee the necessary social distance.

The health of Sugar Ridge employees will also be closely monitored, with regular temperature checks and personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves.

“As we navigate through this unprecedented time as responsibly as we can, we have introduced a number of new safety measures, in accordance with guidelines set forth by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Tourism. We have also developed enhanced standards of care and cleanliness based on international guidelines. We have also implemented advanced training and protocols to restore confidence among our team members, guests and community to ensure their continued safety, wellness and peace of mind,” said Mr. Vernon A. Jeffers, Sr – Sugar Ridge General Manager.

As the resort prepares for a safe and responsible reopening, new levels for customer service, product delivery and performance have been established to build capacity and adapt to the “new normal”.

To stay connected with past and future guests, Sugar Ridge’s website and social media platforms will feature new content with a digital wellness package, videos and virtual tours, as well as detailed information outlining the resort’s enhanced safety, health and sanitization protocols.