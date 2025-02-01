TORONTO, Canada – Mid-Career Productions is happy to announce the release of “Sugar Dumplin.” This short film is a touching story about memory, culture, and the strong bond between a father and daughter. It stars Jamaican comedy legend Oliver Samuels and rising star Chantel Riley, who is also an executive producer. The film was created by a talented husband and wife team. They are Writer-Director Tristan Barrocks and Producer Natanya Barrocks. They work for Mid-Career Productions. Donisha Prendergast, an artist and activist, is the Executive Producer, helping behind the scenes.

“Sugar Dumplin” tells the story of a young woman (Chantel Riley) who, in a desperate attempt to reconnect with her estranged father (Oliver Samuels), who is suffering from dementia, begins recreating the beloved dishes from his Caribbean childhood. As she stirs up the flavours of his past, she hopes to unlock the memories that have long eluded him and, in the process, heal their fractured relationship.

“King of Comedy”: Oliver Samuels

The legendary actor Oliver Samuels, known as the “King of Comedy” in Jamaica, brings his unmatched talent to the role of the father, delivering a performance that is both heartwarming and poignant.

“This role was deeply personal for me,” says Samuels. “It’s a story that touches on the universal theme of family, but also on the specific cultural experiences that shape who we are. I’m honoured to be a part of a film that showcases the beauty and resilience of our heritage.”

Executive Producer Chantel Riley

Chantel Riley is an executive producer on the film and also plays the lead female as the determined daughter.

She adds, “’Sugar Dumplin” is more than just a film; it’s a celebration of the ties that bind us. Working alongside Oliver Samuels and this incredible team has been a transformative experience. I hope this story resonates with everyone who has ever longed to reconnect with their roots.”

Tristan Barrocks

Writer-Director Tristan Barrocks brings a nuanced and visually captivating style to the film, stating, “Directing ‘Sugar Dumplin’ has been a journey of discovery. We wanted to create a film that is both visually stunning and emotionally rich, capturing the essence of what it means to find connection through shared memories and cultural traditions.”

Natanya Barrocks Film’s Producer

Natanya Barrocks, the film’s producer, expresses her enthusiasm for the project:

“This film is a labour of love. It’s a father-daughter love story that challenges us to reflect on our own relationships through the lens of grace and forgiveness; family restoration. We’re thrilled to bring ‘Sugar Dumplin’ to audiences around the world. Working with this incredible cast and crew has been an absolute privilege.”

Donisha Prendergast

Donisha Prendergast is the founder of Humanity Ova Vanity and an executive producer. She supports the film’s goal to inspire talks about food, memory, and cultural heritage.

Prendergast remarks, “’Sugar Dumplin’ highlights the nuanced experience of Jamaicans living in the diaspora while exploring a topic that is not often discussed in our homes. This film is a reminder about the importance of healing generational trauma and honoring the traditions that continue to shape us, while preserving our history, one recipe at a time.”

Along with the film’s release, Mid-Career Productions is working with Humanity Ova Vanity. They are leading a campaign to raise awareness about dementia. This campaign focuses on how dementia affects families, especially in the Caribbean community in North America.

The Sugar Dumplin team is talking with the Alzheimer’s Society of Ontario. They want to take this conversation nationwide in Canada in 2025. The plan includes community screenings, discussions, and initiatives. These efforts will support caregivers and those affected by dementia.

The film and campaign promise to be an unforgettable experience, blending rich storytelling with cultural authenticity and social impact.

Global Film Festivals

Sugar Dumplin is getting ready for its global film festival run. It has submitted to Sundance, Cannes, the Pan African Film & Arts Festival, and ABFF, among other well-known festivals.

The team is reaching out to global Alzheimer’s and Dementia organizations. They want to use the film as a way to engage people beyond just watching it.