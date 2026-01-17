Study Reveals America’s Most Dangerous States for Christmas Driving – Florida Ranks #8

MISSOURI – A new study reveals that Florida recorded the eighth highest December driver fatality rate in America.

The research conducted by Missouri-based personal injury law firm Beck & Beck Missouri Car Accident Lawyers analyzed December driver fatality records from 2019 to 2023 across all 50 U.S. states, reviewing five consecutive years of data to identify patterns and trends. For each state, the total number of December driver fatalities per year was compiled, averaged over the period, and then standardized based on population size to calculate the rate per 100,000 residents.

Florida ranks eighth with an average of 2.14 December driver fatalities per 100,000 residents, 50% above the national average of 1.43. With an average population of 21,941,143, the Sunshine State recorded 470 fatalities per year between 2019 and 2023.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson from Beck & Beck Missouri Car Accident Lawyers commented, “The findings reveal a troubling and consistent pattern in states such as Florida, where December poses a significant risk for drivers. “These elevated figures reflect a combination of seasonal factors, holiday travel, congested roads, increased alcohol-related incidents, and reduced daylight hours, all of which create conditions that make driving noticeably more dangerous. “These insights serve as an important reminder that the festive season should not come at the cost of public safety, and greater awareness can help prevent many of these tragic incidents.”

Table for Extended Results

Top 10 Most Dangerous U.S. States to Drive This Christmas Season States December Driver Fatalities per 100,000 Residents Rank New Mexico 2.52 1 Mississippi 2.40 2 Alabama 2.39 3 South Carolina 2.39 4 Arkansas 2.31 5 Louisiana 2.29 6 Oklahoma 2.23 7 Florida 2.14 8 Tennessee 2.14 9 West Virginia 2.01 10

The study was conducted by Beck & Beck, Missouri Car Accident Lawyers, an experienced law firm specializing in vehicle accident representation. They handle everything from initial claim evaluation to medical care coordination and aggressive negotiations with insurance companies.

Methodology

The study analyzed December driver fatality records from 2019 to 2023 across all 50 U.S. states, reviewing five consecutive years of data to identify seasonal patterns and trends. For each state, the total number of driver fatalities occurring specifically in December was compiled, averaged over the five-year period, and then compared against population estimates to calculate the December driver fatality rate per 100,000 residents. These standardized rates were used to determine which states present the highest risk for drivers during the Christmas travel season.

Data Sources: