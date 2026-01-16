Stronger Ties, Smarter Future: Why the Diaspora Voice Matters Now

SOUTH FLORIDA – Janice McIntosh is a candidate for the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council (GJDC) – Southern U.S. Region.

Your Voice Matters – Register and Vote

This election is your opportunity to help shape how the diaspora is represented.

Key Dates to Remember:

Nominations Close: January 19, 2026

Voter Registration Closes: January 24, 2026

Election Period: January 28 – February 20, 2026

Register today at www.connectmeja.com and make your voice heard. You cannot vote if you don’t register!

Why I Believe I Am the Right Candidate

Leadership in the diaspora space requires credibility, consistency, and compassion. It requires someone who understands systems, who can navigate institutions, and who knows how to bring people together across regions, generations, and perspectives.

I bring experience, steady leadership, and a long-standing commitment to diaspora engagement. More importantly, I bring a people-centered approach, one that prioritizes listening, collaboration, and action.

Jamaica’s future depends not only on those who live on the island, but on those of us abroad who remain invested in its success. The diaspora is not a peripheral voice, we are a strategic asset.

For many of us living abroad, Jamaica is home, heritage, family, and identity. Whether we left 5 years ago or 50, Jamaica lives in us. That deep connection is exactly why the work of the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council matters now more than ever.

My campaign slogan, “Stronger Ties, Smarter Future,” is a belief rooted in lived experience – that when the diaspora is united, organized, and represented, Jamaica is stronger.

Recent hurricane devastation reminded us of something we already know: when crisis strikes, Jamaicans abroad mobilize instinctively. We send money, supplies, expertise, and prayers. But what the hurricane also exposed is the need for a coordinated diaspora voice—one that does not only react in moments of crisis, but actively engages decision-makers, advocates for diaspora priorities, and helps shape long-term solutions.

This is where the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council – and strong representation – becomes essential.

The Bridge Between Home and Abroad

A GJDC representative is a bridge – between Jamaicans abroad and Jamaica itself. It is about listening to we, the Jamaicans abroad, amplifying our concerns, and ensuring our collective voice has an ear at the tables where decisions are made. It is about turning goodwill into strategy, and passion into progress.

I am running because I have spent years doing exactly that work.

Having served on multiple boards, I have consistently been engaged in diaspora affairs, and participated in Jamaica Diaspora Conferences since their inception. I have always been present – not for title or recognition – but because I genuinely care about Jamaica and its people. For the past 16 years living abroad, I have remained deeply connected to Jamaica’s growth, challenges, and opportunities.

Like many in the diaspora, my story is not unique – and that is precisely why it is relatable. As a Jamaican I haves built a life abroad while never losing sight of home. I understand the hopes of parents sending remittances, professionals wanting to invest, young people seeking opportunity, and elders longing to stay connected. I understand that the diaspora does not want to simply be thanked – we want to be included.

Register to Vote

Together, we can build stronger ties and create a smarter future for Jamaica and its global family.