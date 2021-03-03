A Strong Closeout to Reggae Month in South Florida

Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Following its strong February 28 debut, the South Florida Reggae Strong Celebration is set to be an annual event. That’s the word from Oliver Mair, Jamaica’s Consul General to Miami, who helped organize the virtual event.

Streamed live from a studio in Dania Beach, the show featured Pluto Shervington, Ed Robinson, Wayne Armond, The Tennors, Sons of Mystro, SDS, Michael Harris and Steve Higgins. Also taking the stage were the Roots Hytz and Visions Bands.

“Things went very well, we are very pleased with the outcome. People loved the name, the vibe and the energy,” said Mair. “We want to strengthen our calendar of events for Reggae Month and this is one of the shows that can do that.”

The Consul General’s office, Reggae Global Entertainment and International Celebration of Reggae Music were main organizers of ‘Reggae Strong Celebration’ which closed Reggae Month activities in South Florida.

Mair added that sponsors were also pleased with response to the gig which adhered to COVID-19 protocols.

Lifetime Achievement Awards

Another feature of Reggae Strong Celebration was the presentation of Lifetime Achievement Awards to three Jamaican musicians. Specifically, ones who have lived in South Florida for many years. They are Shervington, a singer/guitarist who made his name in Jamaica during the 1970’s; and drummers Paul Douglas and Desmond Gaynor of The Maytals and Sagittarius bands, respectively.

Scholarship Fundraiser

The Consul General’s office in tandem with the South Florida-based Louise Bennett Heritage Council also launched a joint scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded to a student to attend the Reggae Studies Unit at the University of the West Indies’ Mona campus in Kingston, Jamaica.

Details of the scholarship will be announced soon.

An edited version of the event will be re-broadcast this month on a date to be announced by organizers next week.