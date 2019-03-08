Stevie Wonder Comes To Life Through Miramar Youth

Enjoy an original music production written and directed by Family Matters, JoMarie Payton!

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar is excited to present the debut performance for the first Community Theatre Program.

The performance entitled, “A Musical Tribute to Stevie Wonder” is scheduled for Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 7:30PM at the Miramar Cultural Center located at 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025.

It is an original music production written and directed by JoMarie Payton (TV personality, Singer, Actress Director) from the hit TV show, Family Matters, and featuring students from the program.

Miramar Community Theatre is structured as 10 week sessions where students will engage in hands-on-participatory activities that culminate in the development of a full stage production.

This learning through the arts initiative encourages creative thinking, breaks down barriers and builds self-confidence while honing both on stage and behind- the-scenes skill sets.

In “A Musical Tribute to Stevie Wonder”, young performers salute one of the music industry’s most beloved and multi-talented artist through live music, dance, and spoken word along with a few surprises. Enjoy hits like, Isn’t She Lovely, Living for the City and We are the World, as the charismatic cast invites you to sing-a-long!

All tickets are $15.00. Your support of this show is also support for the preservation and progression of Cultural Arts for future generations!