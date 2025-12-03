Stephon Gabriel: A Creative Journey in Music

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – The cheat code to succeeding at everything you touch as a creative, is passion – pure, lingering passion. That’s one Trinbagonian creative’s final analysis of the inroads he’s personally made over the years. Now, jumping from behind the engineering of sounds we know and love from Soca artistes across the length and breadth of the region, to expressing his very own internal truths. Stephon Gabriel is once again following passion.

Passion for Music

Gabriel Creative Studios in Couva, is the playground created by this sound engineer. He left his position at Microsoft years ago, to follow his passion. He says this was after returning to T&T, having studied music at USC. “I’ve been in the music industry for over 15 years.

From the age of 14, I knew music lived in me. I was the guy at school everyone would come to, to record love songs for their girlfriends,” he recalled with a chuckle. He says those formative years influenced what he would later become. “I got a guitar for my 14th birthday, and it was set from there.

Music and Film

Since that time, I’ve been heavily involved in both music and film. I’ve worked on a few featured films, including work done as part of the crew on ‘Home and Again’ here in Trinidad,” he said. Adding that on the music side of things, he’s worked in some capacity with most of the big names in Soca.

Jumping head-first now into territory he has strongly assisted with, but has never been in the spotlight for. Gabriel releases a new single called, ‘Soft Touch.’

“This song came about because I wanted to express myself. It started with one of my producers I work with – Jumaane. He sent me a couple tracks, and I put aside a particular one. Then on one random night I listened to it and got to writing. That was three months ago,” he recalled. Now, the track is finally completed. After great collaboration with like-minded musicians, Gabriel says he’s eager for the world to hear it.

A mixture of exploration and passion, Gabriel’s latest creative effort adds to his ongoing dedication to effectively positioning Caribbean artistes for international opportunities.

Publishing Company

“I have a publishing arm of my company called ‘Just In Time Music,’ which aims to bridge the gap between Caribbean creatives and Hollywood and the world,” Gabriel explained, adding, “I have agents out there who work with me to get our music placed into movies and television shows.”

The music producer said he began creating independent songs strictly for film and because it was so well received, he was able to secure several deals, in a relatively short space of time.

“I went on to extend the service to creatives here in Trinidad and Tobago but part of the challenge has been educating others on publishing and other aspects of that side of the business,” he admitted.

TikTok Account

Optimistic and dedicated, Stephon Gabriel has proceeded to do what he can, to teach others about the ins and outs of the global music industry. He set up a TikTok account. Educating fellow Caribbean creatives with tips and other valuable information pertinent to royalties, masters, publishing and the like.

“StephanGabrial868 is the channel and as I continue with that effort, I’ll say one of my goals is to one day be able to go to my distributor and choose “Soca” as the genre for the music I deliver,” he said.

Armed with his skills as a music and film professional, Stephon Gabriel’s pushing every envelope. Passionately following his heart even into artistry, understanding that anything is possible in today’s world. “I’ve worked on hundreds, maybe thousands of songs for people. My voice is in a lot of songs as well. As a creative, you love to do what you love and there are limitations on what you can do on someone else’s song,” he said. Noting that doing this new single of his own offered him the opportunity to do it his way.

“Earlier this year I did what I call a re-imagine of Kees’ ‘Cocoa Tea’ and I went left with it, changing the instruments and posting it online in January. It was surprising to see that it was so well received; I got a lot of engagement online,” he recalled.

Passionate and ready for whatever may come, Stephon has gone all out on the release of ‘Soft Touch.’ “It’s being released with a video and I just want to say the song isn’t a release for ‘carnival’ per say. The song is for for global appreciation. It’s a groove that can be enjoyed all year long.”

‘Soft Touch’ was written by Gabriel with production collaboratively done by Jumaane, Jaydot, Amiel Duncan, and Gabriel himself. The song was mastered by Andre Stewart.