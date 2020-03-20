Stephen Ross and the Miami Dolphins Pledge $500,000 to Support Elderly and Youth Impacted by COVID-19

// // //

MIAMI GARDENS – Stephen Ross and the Miami Dolphins announced a pledge of $500,000 to help meet critical needs for elderly and youth in the community as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

These funds will be used to support school meal programs for Broward County Public Schools and Miami-Dade County Public Schools, relief efforts led by churches in Miami Gardens and to bolster programs from Feeding South Florida to provide access to food for underserved populations in the area.

“This is obviously an unprecedented situation that is affecting everyone; and affecting some people a lot more than others. We want to help those who are most vulnerable and those right here in our backyard,” said Miami Dolphins Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel. “We will continue to monitor the situation with our community partners and strongly encourage everyone to stay home and follow the CDC guidelines. We will get through this together.”

In addition, the team will work with Miami Dolphins FOOTBALL UNITES™ partners that are on the front lines responding to the outbreak. Details around these programs will be shared once finalized.