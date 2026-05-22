Step Into A Journey To Kingston: Celebrating Artists from Dunkirk

MIRAMAR – Located in East Kingston, Dunkirk is one of many Jamaican communities known as garrisons. They earn that reputation through a history of violence and allegiance to a political party.

But for artists like Wayne Wonder, that grittiness helped shape his career and that of Spragga Benz. Both of them were raised in Dunkirk, whose official name is McIntyre Villa.

Spragga Benz is the featured act on ‘Step Into A Journey to Kingston’, which takes place on May 30 at Miramar Cultural Center in South Florida. The event also celebrates the veteran deejay’s 57th birthday.

Despite the turmoil, Wayne Wonder — who will also perform on the show — has fun memories of Dunkirk.

“East Kingston was action-packed. Excitement, drama, controversy and violence. It was like this book that you are supposed to read and then write a comprehension,” he said. “It was an education growing up in East Kingston.”

The singer credits encouragement from residents of Dunkirk for encouraging him and artists like him and Spragga Benz to stay away from crime, and follow their dreams to become dancehall stars.

That happened during the 1990s when both made the music charts regularly. Saddest Day of My Life, Joy Ride and Bonafide Love (with Buju Banton) are some of Wayne Wonder’s biggest hits from that era.

Spragga Benz is known for anthems like A1 Lover, Wi Nuh Like and Jack it Up.

‘Step Into A Journey to Kingston’ is being hosted by Miramar City Commissioner, Maxwell B. Chambers. Its lineup also includes Agent Sasco, who was also raised in Dunkirk; Kevin Lyttle, Stephen, Damian, Ky-Mani and Yohan Marley; Everton Blender, Bugle, Pressure, Don Yute and The Red Square Crew.

They will be backed by the Florida Memorial University Orchestra. Purchase your tickets here.