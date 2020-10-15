Statewide Effort Aims to get 1.5 Million Black Voters to Participate in the 2020 General Election

Haitian Americans Professionals Coalition in Partnership With Florida For All Education Fund To Canvas South Florida Communities To Encourage Voting in Upcoming Election

MIAMI – The Haitian Americans Professionals Coalition (HAPC) has joined in their statewide effort to get 1.5 million black voters to participate in the 2020 general election.

They are spearheading this nonpartisan collaborative effort in the hope of encouraging the often underrepresented to exercise their right to vote.

HAPC and FEF are teaming up with their community partners, which include; the Haitian American Nurses Association, Community Access Center, Haitian Lawyers Association, Association of Haitian Educators of Dade, Family Action Network Movement, Caribbean -American Visual Cultural Preservation, and the Haitian American Coalition of South Florida.

The caravans will take place starting on October 24 and run until November 3.

“We are hoping to encourage and energize the black and brown communities who have the lowest voting records in South Florida to exercise their right to vote. If they don’t have a voting plan, we want to help them create one,” states Sandy Dorsainvil, board member of HAPC.

The caravan will include the groups with decorated cars with signs that encourage people to be heard through their votes. Their message is simple. Vote. HAPC will also remind people that they can request to have a ballot mailed to them.

“This is a crucial year for black people in South Florida. The stakes are high, and the issues of racism, COVID 19, and the economy are prevalent in our communities. Our children and our schools are not receiving a fair and adequate share of resources, and voting is how we ensure our children receive a fair and equal education. Suppose the black community doesn’t vote or fill out and return their census. In that case, other people will continue to make decisions that affect our lives without our input,” says Katia Saint Fleur, Political Strategist, who is leading the work in the Caribbean and Black constituency space with Florida For All Education fund.

HAPC is also promoting its 20 for 20 Campaign, where they ask that everyone commit to getting twenty of their friends, family, neighbors, and social media friends.

Caravan Schedule

October 24

Starting location-North Miami Library-835 NE 132nd St, North Miami

The caravan will go through North Miami and North Miami Beach.

Time: 11am

October 25

Starting location: Walmart 17650 NW 2nd Agee, Miami Gardens, Fl 33169

The caravan will go through Miami Gardens/Unincorporated Dade.

Time: 11am

November 1

Starting Location-North Miami Library

The caravan will go through North Miami Beach/North Miami.

November 3

Starting location: Little Haiti Cultural Complex-212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, Fl 33137

Time: 11 am