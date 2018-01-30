State Senator Daphne Campbell Hosts the 10th Annual Caribbean Day at The Capitol

TALLAHASSEE – Senator Daphne Campbell (D-Miami), Chair of Caribbean Day, joined by former state representative and Mayor of Lauderdale Lakes, Hazelle Rogers, Co-Chair, and former Lieutenant Governor Jennifer Carroll, Vice Chair, and other members of the Florida Legislature to celebrate Caribbean Day at the Capitol on February 1, 2018 .

For the past 9 years, members of the Florida Legislature have hosted people from the Caribbean and people of Caribbean decent at the Florida state Capitol to celebrate the unique contributions that the Caribbean community has made to the state of Florida.

Caribbean Week is a statewide honorary Week to celebrate everyone who is from the Caribbean or of Caribbean descent, as well as those who are not of Caribbean decent, but have a vested interest in issues affecting Caribbean community, life, and culture.

For the past nine years, my colleagues and I have hosted this event during the Legislative Session to reflect on Caribbean history, arts, and culture.

Caribbean Week will commence on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 , with a kickoff welcoming reception, the festivities will continue on Thursday, February 1, 2018 , at the Capitol.

With activities that include, Caribbean lunch on the 22nd floor, recognition and resolution on the floor of the House and Senate, a celebration in the Capitol Courtyard which includes, live performers, later in the evening Senator Campbell will honor members of the Caribbean community that have made outstanding contributions to the Caribbean community.