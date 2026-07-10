Starting a Business Made Easy with Torqeva

Second-Generation Jamaican Innovator James Anderson Introduces Torqeva, a New App Designed to Turn Ambition Into Action

NORTH CAROLINA – While information has never been more accessible, many aspiring entrepreneurs still face a familiar challenge: knowing where to begin. Founder James Anderson, a second-generation Jamaican, believes that finding answers shouldn’t require endless internet searches, hours of videos, or piecing together advice from dozens of different sources.

That belief became the foundation for Torqeva, a new roadmap-based platform designed to guide users through major life goals with personalized, step-by-step instruction. The app’s first focus is helping aspiring business owners confidently launch a business using state-specific guidance tailored to where they live.

“The inspiration for Torqeva came from a simple realization,” Anderson said. “Millions of people have goals, but very few have a clear roadmap to achieve them.”

Rather than overwhelming users with large amounts of information, Torqeva organizes the journey into clear milestones that explain what to do, why it matters, and where to find the official resources needed to move forward.

“Our mission is simple,” Anderson explained. “Help people understand, plan, launch, and grow with confidence.”

Solving a Common Problem

For many first-time entrepreneurs, starting a business can feel intimidating. Requirements vary from state to state, official resources can be difficult to locate, and knowing the correct order of steps is often confusing.

Torqeva aims to eliminate that uncertainty by providing structured business-launch roadmaps customized for individual states. Each milestone includes easy-to-understand explanations and progress tracking. In addition, official government and business resources, state-specific requirements, and practical guidance written in everyday language are provided.

Instead of asking, “What do I do next?” users are guided through each stage of the process with a roadmap designed to build confidence as they move forward.

Today, Torqeva offers complete business-launch roadmaps for 23 states, with Rhode Island currently in final development. Anderson says the goal is to expand coverage to all 50 states before the platform officially launches.

“What excites me most isn’t simply building software,” Anderson said. “It’s helping someone realize they can finally move forward because they know exactly what to do next.”

Building the Platform With Real Users

As Torqeva moves toward its public launch, Anderson says beta testing plays a critical role in shaping the platform. “Great products aren’t built by one person,” he said. “They’re built with the people they’re designed to help.”

Beta testing allows the development team to observe how users naturally navigate the platform, identify confusing areas, and make improvements that may otherwise go unnoticed.

Early feedback has already led to meaningful updates, including improved navigation, clearer milestone layouts, expanded instructional guidance, and an overall smoother user experience.

“One thing we’ve learned is that people don’t just want information, they want confidence,” Anderson said. “That insight continues to shape every update we make.”

Calling for Beta Testers

Torqeva is currently seeking entrepreneurs, aspiring business owners, freelancers, side hustlers, and anyone interested in launching a business to participate in its beta testing program.

Participants will get early access to the platform’s Launch a Business Roadmap. They will explore one of 23 state-specific business guides. In addition, they will preview upcoming features. Plus, they will share direct feedback with the development team before public release.

As a thank-you, the first 50 beta testers who complete the testing experience and submit the official feedback form will receive one year of Torqeva Pro at no cost.

Anderson encourages testers to approach the experience honestly by asking themselves simple questions: Was the next step obvious? Did the roadmap make sense? Was anything confusing? Did the guidance increase confidence? What could make the experience even better?

“Honest feedback is the most valuable feedback,” he said. “Whether it’s positive or critical, every suggestion helps us improve the platform for future users.”

Looking Ahead

Although Torqeva’s initial focus is business formation, Anderson says the long-term vision reaches far beyond entrepreneurship.

Future roadmaps are planned for career development, financial independence, and other major life goals. They are all centered around the same philosophy of replacing uncertainty with clear, actionable guidance.

“This isn’t just about launching a business,” Anderson said. “It’s about giving people the confidence to take the next step toward the future they want.”

With expansion underway and more state roadmaps in development, Torqeva aims to be more than a productivity app. It seeks to be a trusted guide for people who want to turn ambition into action.