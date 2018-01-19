Staging of the Guyana 10th Wedding Expo set for March 2018

Georgetown, Guyana – Plans are currently being put in place for the staging of Guyana’s Wedding Expo 2018 which will be held March 23 through 25 at the Roraima Duke Lodge, Kingston.

The official announcement was made Wednesday (January 17, 2018) at a ceremony at Duke Lodge which showcased some of the ethnic and religious themed wedding outfits.

Over the past decade Wedding Expo, put on by the Roraima Group of Companies, has offered both its exhibitors and its visitors a menu of the finest wedding resources through the display of a range of products and services associated with what is often one of the most significant milestones in a couple’s life- their wedding.

There is the capacity for some 50 booths at the Expo this year and local and overseas businesses are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to showcase their products and services.

“Once again we are seeking to ensure that it remains affordable for small businesses and individual professionals to participate in the Expo. It is our hope that bigger companies would see the value in being sponsors of 2018 in that they are not only promoting their brand but helping small entrepreneurs, many of whom use the services and products of the big companies, to reach an expanded market through participation in the Expo,” says Capt. Gouveia.

The Expo also features a competition entitled ‘Race to the Altar’ which provides the winning couple with a fully funded wedding including outfits and accessories, a reception and more.

African, Muslim and Hindu wedding outfits to be showcased at Guyana’s 10th Wedding Expo 2018