St. Lucia’s Jade Mountain Partners with CHTA to Raise Funds for Children in the Northern Bahamas 

SOUFRIERE, ST. LUCIA – In the wake of recent devastation to the islands of Northern Bahamas, the renowned St. Lucian luxury resort, Jade Mountain, has partnered with the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA) Education Foundation to raise funds for school children in impacted areas, particularly Abaco and Grand Bahama.

The resort and foundation encourage donations by offering donors a chance to win a seven-night stay in a Jade Mountain signature ‘Sun Infinity Pool Sanctuary’ with breakfast and dinner for two guests. The prize is valued at approximately $24,000.

Karolin Troubetzkoy, Executive Director of Jade Mountain, announced that for every $50 supporters donate, they will be eligible to enter the raffle for a chance to win the seven-night stay at Jade Mountain.

To enter to win, consumers can CLICK HERE. All donations are tax deductible with 100% of proceeds going towards relief efforts for the school children of Abaco and Grand Bahama.

“ I have been involved with the CHTA Education Foundation for many years and as their current chairperson, I am confident that through the Foundation we can fine tune and support specific need areas in the Northern Bahamas, in the field of education,” said Troubetzkoy.

“Given the level of destruction, it falls to all of us to assist our neighbors in the Northern Bahamas. Even though the Caribbean region stretches over 1 million square miles with more than 7000 islands that belong to 13 different sovereign island nations and 12 dependent territories, we are bound together by one Sea and we are One Caribbean Family. I am happy to know that other Caribbean resorts have already signaled their willingness to support the Northern Bahamians, be it through the Education Foundation or a travel auction organized by the CHTA.”