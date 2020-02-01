St. Kitts Welcomes Koi Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton

Basseterre, St. Kitts – St. Kitts is pleased to announce the opening of KOI Resort St. Kitts, Curio Collection by Hilton, representing the brand’s debut on island as well as KOI Hospitality’s first entry into the hotel space.

The 102-room oceanfront haven is the latest addition to St. Kitts’ growing hotel portfolio, having most recently welcomed the Park Hyatt St. Kitts at Christophe Harbour to the destination in November 2017.

“We are thrilled to be home to the Hilton brand’s first property in St. Kitts as well as the first KOI Hospitality hotel,” said the Hon. Mr. Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, International Trade, Industry and Commerce.

“As we continue to build and develop our stayover tourism, the addition of select upscale properties balances the strategic growth of our airlift service from key non-stop gateways and flow markets. The opening of Koi Resort St. Kitts not only adds room stock to our current hotel inventory, it provides further diversity in the accommodations options we can offer visitors.”

Racquel Brown, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, added, “The opening of KOI Resort St. Kitts as a Curio Collection by Hilton brand that appeals to the experiential destination travelers who comprise our primary target market is a benefit to our tourism sector. As more lifestyle travelers are choosing St. Kitts as their destination of choice, it will help us to remain ‘on the rise’ in what is one of the most competitive regions in the world for tourism”.

KOI Hospitality owns and operates the acclaimed KOI restaurants in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and additional international locations.

Meaning ‘love’ in Japanese, the ‘KOI’ name was the inspiration behind the love and care that was put into the property, including the resort’s meticulously appointed guest rooms, delectable cuisine and poolside programming.

Situated along Half Moon Bay adjacent to the Royal St. Kitts Golf Club, KOI Resort St. Kitts is launching a new lifestyle, vibe and frame of mind for those visiting the destination by offering Asian-inspired design, locally-inspired programming, globally celebrated cuisine by KOI Hospitality and immeasurable experiences for travelers.

Set on prime beachfront property just minutes from the Robert L Bradshaw International airport, KOI Resort St. Kitts features 102 guestrooms, a full-service pool terrace overlooking the ocean, a well-equipped gym, upscale spa treatments and a variety of elevated dining options, including the famed KOI Restaurant.

Guestrooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows leading out to tranquil terraces with panoramic views of the ocean, golf course or nearby mountains and offer a variety of signature design elements and luxurious amenities including soothing rain showers, relaxing bathtubs, lavish beds and modern comforts.

The resort’s pool is situated just steps from the ocean and includes a terrace complete with plush lounge beds.

Notable amenities include the Kaya Spa, offering with a wide variety of body treatments, massages and facials in a tranquil setting, and an on-site fitness facility at the well-appointed Kaya Wellness.

Three culinary outlets offer style, haute cuisine and attentive service: the KOI Restaurant brand’s signature KOI Restaurant, a sophisticated blend of modern elegance and Asian tradition serving Japanese cuisine; Jaya Kitchen & Cocktails, the resort’s poolside bar and restaurant serving beach-inspired entrees and snacks; and Jaya Ultra Lounge, serving a menu of Caribbean-inspired libations and customized craft cocktails.

Every detail of the property was curated by the KOI Hospitality executive team to retain the vision of KOI restaurants with design that appeals to all senses.

They have created experiences at the highest quality standard that are intended to provide a sanctuary for locals and visitors alike.

With a striking yet minimalistic design, the lobby interiors were inspired by the majestic and zen vibe reminiscent of Southeast Asia adorned with handcrafted details, rich textures and unique pieces of art inspired by the local culture.

KOI Resort St. Kitts also features more than 6,000 square feet of function space and state-of-the-art meeting facilities for up to 300 guests for meetings, events and weddings.

Further to on-property activities including water sports and health/wellness offerings, guests can explore the destination in style by chartering a day sail to Nevis, snorkeling, ziplining, hiking in the rainforest, visiting cultural sites and attractions and much more.

KOI Resort St. Kitts is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 17 distinct hotel brands.