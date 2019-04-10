St Kitts Tourism Ministry Issues Advisory to Travelers

Basseterre, St Kitts – The St Kitts Ministry of Tourism issued a travel advisory on Tuesday, April 9th, three weeks after reports of smoke aboard an American Airlines aircraft caused by an e-cigarette in a checked bag, a security breach by a minister of government who besides passing security and refusing to be screened walked out on the tarmac without a vest and gave a package to a person going to an aircraft, and an incoming passenger who was found with a firearm in his luggage.

The advisory to the general and travelling public using the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport in St Kitts and the Vance Amory International Airport in Nevis, pointed to the St Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis Civil Aviation Act.

The Act states that no person shall without lawful authority or excuse, take or attempt to take on board any aircraft – a firearm, any explosive or incendiary device; or any other dangerous or offensive weapon, device or thing that could reasonably be used to interfere with the operation of an aircraft or pose a danger to persons on board an aircraft as to do so commits an offence, which upon conviction of a summary offence under this Act is liable to a fine not exceeding ten thousand dollars and, in the case of an offence referred to in subsection (1), to imprisonment for a term not exceeding twelve months or to both such fine and imprisonment.

The Ministry of Tourism noted that the Civil Aviation Division (CAD) prohibits the following devices in checked bags including Portable Battery Chargers; Battery-powered E-cigarettes, vaporizers, vape pens, atomizers, and electronic nicotine delivery systems.

“These items may only be carried in the aircraft cabin (in carry-on baggage or on your person,” said the advisory which further urged passengers to check with their airline for additional restrictions.

The Ministry further advised that all electronic cigarette and vaping devices from carry-on bags should be removed and checked at the gate or planeside.

“Persons travelling with E- cigarette and other items must declare them at the airline check in counter and failure to do so could lead to confiscation,” it said.

“Ensure that batteries are removed from chargers, the contacts wrapped with tape and placed in individual plastic bags to protect from short circuit. Ensure that cords are disconnected from chargers when travelling,” it further advised.

Pointing to the ICAO Technical instruction for the Safe Transport of Dangerous Goods by Air as outlined in Part 8 Doc 9284 and 8973 Appendix 12, the Ministry also advised that battery-powered portable electronic smoking devices (e-cigarettes,-cigs, e-cigars, e-pipes, personal vaporizers, electronic nicotine delivery systems, etc.) may be carried by passengers or crew in the cabin only for personal use.

“Portable electronic devices (watches, calculating machines, cameras, cellular telephones, laptop computers, video recorders, etc.) containing lithium or lithium-ion cells or batteries should be carried as cabin baggage. Spare batteries must be individually protected so as to prevent short circuits and carried in cabin baggage only,” it added.

On the issue of IATA Dangerous Goods Regulation 2.3, the St Kitts Ministry of Tourism said batteries, spare/loose, including lithium metal or lithium ion cells or batteries, for portable electronic devices must be carried in carry-on baggage only.