Basseterre, St. Kitts – The St. Kitts Tourism Authority announces the appointment of Anne Kelly Fontenelle-Clarke as CEO, effective 1 July. In this role, Fontenelle-Clarke will lead international marketing efforts for the destination, focusing on travel trade and airline relationships; orchestrate strategic plans across earned, paid and owned media; foster lucrative partnerships; and facilitate effective stakeholder communication.

Fontenelle-Clarke will also focus on leisure and cruise, two perennially high performing areas for tourism to St. Kitts. Additionally, she will prioritise the romance and MICE markets, with the goal of increasing tourism’s economic benefits across the island.

Proven Track Record

“The wealth of experience Ms. Fontenelle-Clarke brings to the table, spanning over twenty-five years in the tourism and event management sector, particularly in Caribbean travel and in the romance market, is truly admirable,” said Honourable Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism, International Transport, Civil Aviation, Urban Development, Employment, and Labour. “She has a proven track record of transforming organisations and tourism authorities into industry leaders through innovative strategies, collaborative partnerships, and exceptional results. We are confident that under her leadership, we will continue to drive high demand for St. Kitts among air and cruise passengers, contributing to the ongoing growth of our tourism sector.”

Fontenelle-Clarke will leverage data analysis and performance metrics to understand St. Kitts’ key audiences and their behaviours. She plans to collaborate with travel agents, tour operators, and airlines to enhance passenger loads and improve service to the destination.

“St. Kitts has emerged as a premier destination on the global stage, demonstrating remarkable resilience post-pandemic,” said Fontenelle-Clarke. “I am excited to continue driving creative strategies to increase St. Kitts’ visibility, expand into new markets, continue drawing the romance crowd to the island, and ensure it is a top consideration for all travellers.”

A St. Lucia Native

Native of St. Lucia, Fontenelle-Clarke served as Director of Marketing for the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, USA. In this role, she developed targeted initiatives that significantly contributed to the positive growth of Saint Lucia’s tourism industry.

She also played a fundamental role in developing the Saint Lucia Expert (SLEx) loyalty program, resulting in vast growth for brand agents in less than five years. Through SLEx, Fontenelle-Clarke focused on promoting the island as an idyllic destination for romantic getaways, including honeymoons and weddings, by providing travel agents with insights and tools to market Saint Lucia’s romantic offerings, such as luxury resorts, picturesque landscapes, and intimate experiences tailored for couples.

Kelly developed the Romance Specialist Program and was instrumental in the creation of the diaspora program, further strengthening the destination’s dominance. Fontenelle-Clarke is also the founder of Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean, renowned as the foremost Caribbean travel advisory company, and has pioneered online support tools for travel advisors. She also spearheaded real-time travel update services, notably during COVID-19 and weather-related events.