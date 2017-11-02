St Kitts’ Timothy Harris led Team Unity is a scandal plagued government, says Douglas

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The opposition St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party has labeled the near three-year-old Team Unity Government of Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris as a scandal-laden administration that has tarnished the twin-island nation’s reputation in regional and international.

Shining the light of scrutiny on the state of affairs under the Timothy Harris-led three-party coalition, National Political Leader the Rt. Hon. Denzil L. Douglas said his successor is a failed leader who conned the electorate into believing the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party was not the better party to create and lead the nation into a future worth looking forward to.

“In the face of a host of sweet-sounding manifesto promises such as better economic stability, improved governance and transparency, a fair share for all, and free money, “the Team Unity coalition has clearly demonstrated its ability to make every day of their time in office “Opposite Day,” said Dr. Douglas, the Leader of the Opposition.

“Contrary to their loudly touted promises of economic progress, our once enviable economic health has suffered significantly in just two and a half years. Further compounding that unfortunate fact is the disappointing reality that not one member of the government has attracted a single foreign direct investment to the country,” said the former prime minister.

“Instead we have seen almost every member of the government setting up himself or herself into businesses, into business enterprises, in bearing conflict between their personal ambitions to become rich and wealthy quickly and serving the interest of the people as servants of the people. The result of this is a dwindling revenue stream, widespread financial hardships in addition to people rapidly succumbing to stress and strain-related illnesses,” said Dr. Douglas, flanked by parliamentarian Hon. Konris Maynard and caretakers of constituencies Dr. Earl Asim Martin and Dr. Terrance Drew.

Dr. Douglas pointed to the growing sense desperation among the youth as once plentiful opportunities for self-empowerment have been destroyed.

He also said that the air is thick with hopelessness as the country has begun to realise that things are grinding to a dreaded halt.

“The people have come to realise that the ‘fair share for all’ mandate was all part of the deception and realisation of the fact that the constant chant of ‘famalaay’ on the campaign trail was really an endorsement of Dr Harris’ policy of entrenched nepotism and cronyism into the political landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Adding insult to injury are the many scandals that have plagued our country since Team Unity took office. Our once impeccable reputations in both regional and international circles are now tarnished, having suffered endless blows and embarrassments under Dr Harris’ watch. Never – I repeat never – has our federation been made to look and feel so small,” he said in reference to several scandals including the unethical Stem Cell scandal, the rogue herpes testing scandal, the second cruise ship pier scandal, the unaccounted campaign funds totalling $10 million scandal, the purchasing of public properties by family members, the Venezuela sugar money scandal, the national heroes park scandal and the setting of several private businesses by family members.

Dr. Douglas said the gross incompetence of Prime Minister Harris and his Team Unity coalition has brought about holistic regression in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Our people were conned into believing the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party was not the better party to create and lead the nation into a future worth looking forward to. However, ‘the proof of the pudding is in the eating’ and Dr. Harris and his administration have led the nation backward and downward at breakneck speed.

“He is no leader. We have now seen that he is a failure. In the world’s ever-changing economic climate, a country such as ours can ill-afford to waste time and resources. Entrusting our affairs to an administration driven by greed was a catastrophic mistake and the full extent of the damage sustained at their hands has yet to be realised. We need to put an end this,” said Dr. Douglas in his opening statement.