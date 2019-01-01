St. Kitts-Nevis Voters Who Reside Overseas Will Not Be Disenfranchised

Douglas promises to challenge attempt by Timothy Harris regime to disenfranchise voters who reside overseas

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Any attempt by the Timothy Harris-led Team Unity Government to disenfranchise nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis who are currently on the Register of Voters and who reside overseas will be challenged.

In his 2019 New Year’s message, Leader of the Opposition St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party, The Right Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas said the SKNLP “values our nationals in the Diaspora as essential partners in our plans for building a Next Gen SKN.”

“Not only do we value the treasure and talent that you bring to bear in turning the aspirations of our people into reality, we also value the role that you play as engaged citizens in choosing the leadership that will take our country forward. As Leader of the Opposition, and as Leader of the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party, I pledge to do my very best to thwart any attempt by the government to disenfranchise our overseas nationals and to take away your right as citizens, to participate in the electoral process at home.”