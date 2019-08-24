St Kitts-Nevis records 13-year-low in exports to the U.S.

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The value of goods and services exported from St Kitts and Nevis to the United States hit a 13 -year-low for the month of June this year, 2019.

According to figures from the United States Census Bureau, the value of goods and services exported from St. Kitts and Nevis to the United States also fell for the first six months of this year compared to the same period in 2018.

Exports to the U.S. from St Kitts and Nevis between January and June this year were valued at US$24.9 million or EC$67.2 million, compared to US$27.6 million or EC$74.5 million for the same period last year, This is a decline of US$2.7 million or EC$7.2 million.

The value of goods and services exported from St Kitts and Nevis to the United States was US$24.3 million (EC$65.6 million) in 2017; US$25.7 million or EC$69.3 million in 2016 and US$33.8 million or EC$91.2 million in 2015.

The value of goods and services exported from St Kitts and Nevis for the month of June in 2019 was US$3.3 million or EC$8.9 million), the worst on record since 2001.

Figures for the month of June in the previous years are as follows:

2018 – US$3.7 million (EC$9.9 million)

2017 – US$4 million (EC$10.8 million)

2016 – US$3.6 million (EC$9.7 million)

2015 – US$3.9 million (EC$10.5 million)

2014 – US$4.8 million (EC$12.9 million)

2013 – US$4.3 million (EC$11.6 million)

2012 – US$4.2 million (EC$11.3 million)

2011 – US$3.6 million (EC$9.7 million)

2010 – US$4.4 million (EC$11.8 million)

2009 – US$4.1 million (EC$11 million)

2008 – US$4 million (EC$10.8 million)

2007 – US$3.7 million (EC$9.9 million)

2006 – US$4.7 million (EC$12.6 million)

2005 – US$4.7 million (EC$12.6 million)

2004 – US$4.1 million (EC$11 million)

2003 – US$3.4 million (EC$9.1 million)

2002 – US$3.9 million (EC$10.5 million)

2001 – US$3.1 million (EC$8.3 million)

St. Kitts and Nevis companies exporting goods and services to the United States and their products include Harowe Servo (St. Kitts) Ltd (small motors, PC Board Assemblies, Rotor Assemblies and resolvers); Kajola-Kristada (connectors, filters, trap and surface mounts; for the Cable TV and Communications Industry); CSR/DDL (CSR rum/brandy and Brinley flavoured rum products); Jaro Electronics (industrial motors and transformers) and Caribelle Batik, whose products are mostly purchased by cruise passengers and stayover visitors.