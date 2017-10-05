St. Kitts and Nevis Opposition Leader leads delegation in talks with Caribbean Development Bank

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – St. Kitts and Nevis Leader of the Opposition, the Right Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas on Thursday led a five-member delegation of opposition parliamentarians and officials in a meeting with a visiting team from the Barbados-based Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

The meeting at the request of the regional financial institution was held in the Koi Building near the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport and was in preparation of a new Country Strategy Paper for St. Kitts and Nevis for the period 2017-2021.

“Country Strategy Papers typically identify areas of co-operation between the country and CDB, proposing interventions in sectors which are considered key for economic growth and for poverty reduction,” said CDB’s Economist, Dr. Stephen Maier in a letter to Dr. Douglas.

Dr. Maier said the meeting also provide an opportunity to find out about national development priorities which could become part of the CDB’s new Country Strategy for St. Kitts and Nevis.

The meeting with the Opposition delegation led by former prime minister Douglas and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) officials discussed relevant economic and social issues.

Other members of the opposition delegation were Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher 2 (Central Basseterre) Hon. Marcella Liburd; Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher 3 (West Basseterre), Hon. Konris Maynard; Parliamentary Representative for Nevis 11, Hon. Patrice Nisbett and Deputy Political Leader of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP), Dr. Earl Asim Martin.