St. Kitts-Nevis: Nomination Day is May 25 Election Day, June 15?

BASSETERRE, St Kitts – The people of St Kitts and Nevis could know as early as Sunday (May 17) the dates for Nomination Day and Election Day for the 2020 poll in the twin-island federation.

According to multiple sources, Nomination Day could be May 25 and Election Day, June 15, but it is also possible that Harris will disregard the regulations and have a very short campaign period.

Whether those dates remain in the back pocket of the prime minister, it is obvious that Harris used COVID19 and the officials to plan the election regulating lengthy total lockdown days and weekends to keep residents and the opposition confined to their homes while he and officials of the governing parties moved around freely.

Despite being under 24-hour curfew on Saturday and Sunday, the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) of Premier and Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon Mark Brantley, held a launching of its three candidates on Saturday night.

On St Kitts photos are being circulated on social media showing billboards of the Deputy Prime Minister and PAM leader, Hon Shawn Richards and Timothy harris’ PLP, mounted in public places on Sunday, evidence that Prime Minister Harris will not follow established processes.

The National Assembly was dissolved on May 12, just before the May 14 automatic expiration of the lawmaking body.

Parliamentarians on the opposition benches and the nation were officially notified of the dissolution on Wednesday May 13, although a social media report Tuesday night informed that Prime Minister Harris and Attorney General Vincent Byron Jr had an audience earlier with Governor General His Excellency Sir Tapley Seaton.